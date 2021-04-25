Oscar Awards 2021: How to watch the Live Stream?

Getty Images The Oscars are on display at “Meet the Oscars,” an exhibit featuring all 50 Oscar statuettes to be featured at the 78th Academy Awards, in Hollywood and Highland on February 10, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, will take place this Sunday, April 25, 2021. The 93rd edition of the Oscars will be broadcast on ABC from 8:00 PM ET / 5: 00 PM PT.

If you don’t have cable TV, you have other options. The other platforms that will broadcast the Oscars are Hulu Live Tv, Fubo TV and Youtube TV. The red carpet broadcast will begin prior to the start of the awards ceremony.

Right now you can earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to see the Live Stream of the ceremony?

FUBO TV

ABC is one of more than one hundred television channels included in the FuboTV Package, which comes with a seven-day free trial. You can register at the link below:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once registered on the platform, you can enjoy the awards live through the website through your computer, cell phone (Android or iPhone), tablet, Apple TV, and among other devices compatible with the APP.

Remember that FuboTV gives you the option to record the broadcasts and enjoy them after they have been broadcast live.

Get Hulu TV

ABC Network (live in select markets) is included on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with more than 60 live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu with Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Oscars on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device through the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with its extensive on-demand library (which will have the Oscars available after airing) and 50 hours of DVR cloud storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR “which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages include a seven-day free trial:

Try AT&T TV

Once enrolled in AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), Roku tablet, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV , Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device through the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now, no matter what channel package you choose, comes with a cloud DVR included.

You can watch a live broadcast of ABC (in select markets) and over 65 TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your first month for $ 10:

Try Vidgo

Once you have signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Oscars 2021 live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Vidgo website.

Red carpet

See here the red carpet gala prior to the ceremony, provided by TNT Latin America:

The Oscars® 2021 red carpet LIVE! | Meeting Point TNTThe #Oscars are here! Join us to experience the most important red carpet of the year at Punto de Encuentro TNT. Find out all the details with Lety Sahagún, Gerudito, Ludwika Paleta and Axel Kuschevatzy’s interviews with our favorite stars live from Los Angeles. Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Viola Davis, Anthony Hopkins, Amanda… 2021-04-24T11: 19: 54Z

Oscar preview 2021

Produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh, the 93rd Academy Awards will be treated as a “movie-like awards show” this year due to existing COVID-19 restrictions.

The show will be hosted by Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Bong Joon Ho, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon , Steven Yeun, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

Following the awards ceremony, “Oscars: After Dark” will air, hosted by Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells and featuring interviews with film critic Elvis Mitchell. It will begin at approximately 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT on ABC.

In addition, Google has partnered with ABC to improve television broadcasting for the visually and hearing impaired.

The entire Oscars broadcast has a schedule that begins at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT this Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

