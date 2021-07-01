Oscar 2022: The Academy announces new rules and changes in categories such as sound, music and short films

After a year with certain complications in the awards ceremonies and film festivals due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, some activities have been gradually restored and a week after the opening of the Cannes Film Festival, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS, for its acronym in English) of Hollywood has released its new rules for the next edition of the Oscars (via Variety).

This 2021, the 93rd Oscar awards ceremony took place with some naturalness, despite the fact that it had to be postponed for a few months to wait for the vaccination to be more advanced. However, the format in several venues, in order to facilitate the mobilization of the attendees, hindered the format a bit, not to mention the serious mistake of the organizers of leaving the Best Actor award at the end, as they expected Chadwick to win it Boseman (The Mother of Blues – 100%) posthumously, however, was taken away by Anthony Hopkins (The Father – 100%), who did not even attend the ceremony, leading to an unpleasant closing.

In this way, although great changes were expected for this new edition of the coveted awards, the most significant came in the technical categories. On the one hand, in the best soundtrack branch, for a film to be eligible, the score must be made up of a minimum of 35% of the film’s total music, compared to 60% last year.

On the other hand, in the Best Original Song category, a movie cannot submit more than five songs for consideration. Additionally, AMPAS announced that there will now be a preliminary round of voting in the best sound category, with a short list of ten films to be announced prior to the phase one nomination period.

Before the nomination vote, the members of the sound branch will be invited to a presentation, similar to what takes place for the members of the visual effects and makeup and hairstyling branch. Then, the entire sound branch will vote on the short list and the five nominees selected for the 94th edition of the Oscars.

In the category of international feature films, the Board of Governors adopted and approved the amendments made for the 93rd edition, including expanding the list of finalists from ten to 15 films. All Academy branches are invited to register and participate in the preliminary voting and nomination rounds, but must meet a minimum viewing requirement in order to vote in the category.

Regarding the three categories of short film —animation, documentary and live action—, the preliminary list will be extended from 10 to 15 products. As announced in June of last year, the best picture category will move beyond its current system, so that between five and ten films could be nominated in that branch.

Likewise, it was announced that there are two qualification methods for the consideration of awards in the best film and in other important categories. First, tapes that are released in theaters but initially debut streaming or VOD may qualify as long as the movie is available on the Academy Streaming Room member site within 60 days of its release. You must also meet other eligibility requirements. This differs from the announcement of the DGA awards on Tuesday, in which its requirement for an exclusive theatrical presentation was reinstated, leaving out films like In the Neighborhood – 95% or King Richard.

Campaign regulations, which specify how companies and individuals market their films to Academy members, were also updated. This will be the first year that DVDs, CDs and physical scripts are no longer allowed, although it will be possible to send digital links to the materials.

