Oscar 2021: What time do the awards start and end?

The biggest night for cinema has finally arrived, as the 93rd edition of the Oscars will air tonight on ABC. The live broadcast will begin at 8:00 pm EDT / 5:00 pm PDT and last for three hours, ending at 11:00 pm EDT / 8:00 pm PDT.

Aside from the delayed air date, this year’s show will look a bit different amid the coronavirus pandemic, including holding it at two venues. In addition to its regular venue at the Dolby Theater, it will also take place at Union Station in Los Angeles.

Oscar producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced that Glenn Weiss would direct the shows. “Our plan is for this year’s television broadcast to look like a movie, not a television show, and Glenn has taken this approach and had his own ideas on how to achieve this,” they said in a press release. “We are delighted to have it as part of the production.”

The show has been on for 3 hours since 2018

This year’s show will run for three hours, a trend that began in 2018. At that time, The Academy of Motion Pictures announced changes on Twitter, including, “We are planning a more accessible three-hour broadcast globally.” .

This is a stark contrast to the first ceremony in 1929 that lasted 15 minutes, according to DidYouKnow.org. They also recorded the longest four-hour, 16-minute show in 2000.

ABC will broadcast the programming of the “Oscars” throughout the day

Before the Oscars, ABC will air additional programming.

The Oscars Countdown, live! will be “Highlighting the transformative year in Hollywood at Union Station in Los Angeles, including the nominees’ impressive careers and a special tribute to best actor nominee Chadwick Boseman.” Hosted by ABC’s Chris Connelly and Janai Norman, the three-hour special will air from 1:00 to 4:00 pm EDT / 10:00 am to 1:00 pm PDT.

Direct entry to the awards show is Oscar: Into the Spotlight hosted by Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery and featuring an appearance by DJ Tara. According to the ABC event description, “Celeste, HER, Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren perform Oscar-nominated original songs.”

This year’s broadcast will also be followed by the one-hour special, Oscars: After Dark hosted by Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells. It will also feature film critic Elvis Mitchell, for “a summary of the must-see moments of the night.”

AND! It will also feature pre-Oscars specials throughout the day, starting at 3:00 pm EDT / 12:00 pm PDT.

These are the first prizes with audio descriptions for the blind

Not only will the Oscars include captions for audiences who are deaf or hard of hearing, but for the first time in the history of the awards show, audio descriptions will be available to audiences who are blind or visually impaired.

Google sponsors these accessibility adaptations as part of “the efforts of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to expand access to the 93rd Oscars,” ABC announced in a press release.

“Google is committed to making the world a more accessible place by working to ensure that people with disabilities are represented in the stories we tell and the products we create,” quotes the press release KR Liu, Director of Brand Accessibility. “We are excited to do our part to make this year’s Oscars accessible to all by helping to make the audio descriptions and captions available to viewers.”

This year’s program will be accessed in more than 200 countries and territories.

