Oscar 2021: Short film starring Oscar Isaac is accused of plagiarism – Tomatazos

The documentary maker Elvira lind made his first foray into the world of narrative short films with The Letter Room, and just got its first Oscar nomination in the category of Best Live Action Short Film. His new job stars Oscar Isaac, husband and business partner of Lind, in the role of an officer in charge of a prison named Richard, who is transferred to the prison mail room and later becomes involved in the personal lives of the inmates. This is the first production of Lind and Isaac as part of their production company Mad Gene, so the nomination was taken by both of them as a good sign.

Do not miss it: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

What they surely did not expect was that, outside of the usual debate represented by the Oscar nominations and the proximity of the event date, another would emerge in relation to the plot of their short film and not in a positive way. The Letter Room is being accused by the Turkish film community because it allegedly has too many similarities to Passed By Censor, a film originally from that country that premiered on September 20, 2019 (via IndieWire). If we compare the plot of the two productions, we will find that there are similar things between the two.

The debut of Serhat Karaaslan tells the story of a Turkish prison officer who imagines himself a writer becoming obsessed with the family of one of his inmates after starting to write a fictional story about them. Passed By Censor reflects on censorship versus creativity, paranoid fantasy versus illusion, the point where privacy ends and does so in the same way: within a repressive institution in an increasingly authoritarian society, the officer who stars in the story has access to the inmates’ correspondence and ends up getting involved in their lives.

In both cases, the prison official is the one in charge of verifying or scanning all the correspondence received by the inmates, and that includes reading letters, reviewing photographs and therefore learning more about the lives of the people who are there serving a sentence. This has prompted the Turkish film community to come together to negotiate with the American team that made the short film. This has not only been disgusted by the fact of plagiarism, but because they feel that it is further proof that the cinema made in Turkey does not receive the credit it deserves.

We recommend you: All animated shorts nominated for the Oscar 2021

The movie critic Vecdi Sayar mentioned in a column published on April 11 that the case of Passed By Censor Y The Letter Room it is one of many cases where Turkish cinema has been a great influence on other industries, but local talent has never been recognized for this. Some have even called the short film directed by Elvira lind as a “cheap copy” of the movie of Serhat Karaaslan. In a statement sent by this director to IndieWire, it is mentioned that they are considering taking legal action in this regard.

Amerikan sinemasının kopyalama ezberi sınır tanımıyor! # Oscar2021’de En İyi Kısa Film dalına aday olan #TheLetterRoom, Serhat Karaaslan’ın 2019 tarihli ilk uzun metrajı Görülmüştür’ün bayat bir kopyası. Isaac’in Richard’ı, Ateş’in Zakir’inin ruhsuz bir kara komedi temsili gibi. pic.twitter.com/671MKkeNCL – Kerem Akça (@kerem_akca) March 24, 2021

We found out about this situation through social media posts and film critics. We are considering our legal options with our co-producers in Turkey / 90 Film Production, Germany / Departures Film and France / Silex Films, as we were also in the process of discussing an English version of Passed by Censor. We had no attempt at financial negotiation. Here’s what our attorney told them: Beyond a reasonable doubt, this is not just a moral rights violation issue; it is also damaging the economic rights of the film.

Continue reading: Oscar 2021: attendees will not have to wear face masks