Oscar 2021: Pros and Cons of the Nominees and Nominees for Best Direction

Emerald Fennell, Chloé Zhao, David Fincher, Lee Isaac Chung, and Thomas Vinterberg. Five names with their respective looks, sensibilities and talents. Three men and two women, finally, among whom is the next or the next winner of the Oscar for Best Director. A category that is already historical but that justifies the enthusiasm even more if we check the very high level that this group of filmmakers give off in their respective films.

OSCAR 2021: Best Direction

1 David Fincher – ‘Mank’

Although it may seem incredible, the third time it does not seem that David Fincher will win, one of the most important and influential filmmakers of the 21st century. After his (unfair) defeats with ‘The curious case of Benjamin Button’ and ‘The social network’, almost nothing, the director returns to the Oscars thanks to his impeccable work in ‘Mank’, a film that has suffered a claim each time older after a rather disappointing awards race start. An achievement obtained, among many his virtues, by the masterful direction of Fincher, a genius capable of turning each shot into something similar to poetry. His camera always moves with the same doses of intelligence and elegance throughout one of those films that overflow cinema.

In favor: The Academy might feel the need to reward Fincher after his two historic and incomprehensible defeats. In addition, ‘Mank’ is the most nominated film of the night so it seems that it has been liked much more than expected among the voters. Finally, let’s face it, no one would bother seeing one of the best contemporary directors, perhaps the best, with a statuette in his hands.

Against: Chloé Zhao. The Big Favorite.

two Chloé Zhao – ‘Nomadland’

What was sensed in his previous works, the magnificent ‘Songs my brothers taugh me’ and ‘The Rider’, has ended up exploding in ‘Nomadland’. Indeed, there is no longer any room for doubt: Chloé Zhao is one of the most exciting cinematographic looks, for different, unique and genuine, emerged in Hollywood during the last decade. What he manages to convey in the film starring Frances McDormand is an extraordinary sensitivity, turning every detail into a precious rhyme, every glance into an ocean of emotion and every sunset into the perfect combination of the classic and the rabidly current. It’s an amazing directing job where every little gesture vibrates like a feat. The Oscar, if the forecasts are fulfilled, will fall into good hands.

In favor: Practically everything. He has had the perfect race winning each and every place he had to. His defeat would be one of the biggest upsets of recent years at the Oscars.

Against: Practically nothing. Even if ‘Nomadland’ ends up losing, which is highly unlikely, the Best Picture award, Zhao would still have more than 90% chance of obtaining the statuette in the leadership category.

3 Thomas Vinterberg – ‘Another Round’

One of the great surprises of the nominations was the presence in the category of Best Director of Thomas Vinterberg. Be careful, due to his absence in most of the important appointments of the awards race, not because of his work in the fabulous ‘Another Round’, which deserves every possible Oscar option. What the Dane, co-founder of the Dogma 95 film movement, is trying is so risky that it seems incredible that it turned out well. But it happens. And it happens because the filmmaker knows the way in which he must treat at all times the story he is telling and, above all, the characters on whom he is placing our attention. His camera, restless, close and always wise, is capable of hitting us in one scene and inviting us to the collective dance in the next.. It is neither more nor much less than the talent of a great director to whom the Academy has wanted to pay a precious tribute in the form of a nomination.

In favor: The thing about unexpected nominations is that you never quite know the exact point where the enthusiasm has permeated the Academy. ‘Otra Ronda’ is a great film thanks, among other virtues, to Vinterberg’s brave and inspired look.

Against: A priori, it is the option with the least possibilities of the quintet. His victory would break all pools and would be a considerable general shock.

4 Emerald Fennell – ‘A Promising Young Woman’

What Emerald Fennell does in ‘A promising young woman’, a film very close to the masterpiece, looks a lot like a miracle. That is, there were so many options for this story to end badly that, seeing the tremendous and shocking result, there is no other option than a standing ovation. Thriller, blackened comedy and breathtaking tragedy, no matter what terrain the film treads on, Fennell’s camera always fits the bill. His address is a major example of balance between anger, laughter, punch and resignation. A prodigy, wow.

In favor: ‘A promising woman’ has raised many passions and Fennell’s work has always stood out as one of the most wonderful points of the whole. The way in which he controls this roller coaster of tones, rhythms and genres at all times is really admirable, especially remembering that this is a debut. Tremendous.

Against: At last it seems that a woman is going to win the Oscar for Best Director again. However, all signs point to Chloé Zhao. What’s more, Fennell can get to that moment of the night with the statuette for Best Original Screenplay under his arm., so the Academy can understand that it has already had its invaluable reward.

5 Lee Isaac Chung – ‘Minari. Family history’

‘Minari. Historia de mi familia ‘is one of those films in which the direction, despite seeming invisible at times, has a capital weight. Lee Isaac Chung, aware of the highly emotional material he is dealing with, decides to caress his characters with the camera, always giving them the space they need, the respect they deserve and the love they earn. A directing job that makes the complicated simple and that transmits to the viewer tons of warmth, charm and tenderness.

In favor: Within a film as deeply personal as’ Minari. Historia de mi familia ‘It is evident that the work of its director is key when assessing his artistic triumph. And we are facing a wonderful film. The Academy, if you have been carried away and have felt the emotion that this unforgettable family gives off, You may want to thank Chung big time with a statuette.

Against: It is, along with Thomas Vinterberg, the option with the least chance of winning. His presence in the awards race has been constant, yes, but he has not had any triumphs to date.

And it is that, both ‘A promising young woman’ and ‘Nomadland’, ‘Mank’, ‘Minari. History of my family ‘and’ Another round ‘, often quintet of jewels, they can clearly be considered author’s proposals. Trips led by different artistic perspectives, both their own and inspired. Plus, it combines shocking debuts, undeniable consolidations, lucky surprises, and labels from contemporary classics celebrated for the umpteenth time.

Each of these five works has a different value, yes, but they are united by the right spark of genius to land on the terrain of the memorable. So, Whoever wins, there will be no reason to put your hands to your head, alert to injustice or get angry in front of the television. The victory, analyzing these great directions, we have already achieved it.