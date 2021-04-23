Oscar 2021: Pros and cons of the eight nominees for Best Picture

Riz Ahmed learning to listen to silence. The changing faces of Anthony Hopkins’ mind. Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried’s night walk through a zoo of luxury and extravagance. Frances McDormand walking to nowhere under the watchful light of a beautiful sunset. The imposing speeches of Daniel Kaluuya. The ‘Chicago 7 Trial’ list of names. The silences of Carey Mulligan. The walks of Alan Kim and Youn Yuh-Jung.

The rawness of ‘Sound of Metal’. The hypnotic bewilderment of ‘The father’. The intoxicating nostalgia of ‘Mank’. The poetry of ‘Nomadland’. The energetic rage of ‘Judas and the black Messiah’. Sorkin’s dialogue epic. The full impact of ‘A promising young woman’. The daily beauty of ‘Minari. Family history’. Lazy year in the category of Best Picture at the Oscars? Let me hesitate.

OSCAR 2021: Best Film

1 ‘Nomadland’

The rival to beat this year at the Oscars is a film as small as it is moving, as (apparently) simple as it is profound, as warm as it is emotional, as inspired as it is essential. ‘Nomadland’, in addition to assuming the consecration of Chloé Zhao as a filmmaker with an exciting present and future, is a proposal that penetrates to the bone without fanfare, underlining or tearful blows, controlling at all times the minimum elements with which she plays, extracting poetry of a sunset, a lonely New Year’s Eve or a walk through the immense depths of the forest. All this, of course, accompanied by the incomparable gaze of a Frances McDormand situated far beyond praise. Definitely, a masterpiece whose more than probable victory in the premier category enhances the history of these awards.

In favor: Except for general surprise, ‘Nomadland’ has the Oscar assured. He has won each and every one of the important dates in which he had to do it, devastating without compassion and arousing unanimity even in areas, a priori, less conducive to it. His essence of great American cinema also helps him win the favor of the Academy.

Against: The SAG to ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’ and the feeling that ‘A promising young woman’ arrives in very good shape at this key moment are the only two threats to ‘Nomadland’. Beyond that, all set for the triumph of Zhao’s movie.

Nomadland at eCartelera

two ‘Judas and the black Messiah’

Everything in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ works out remarkably. The direction of Shaka King, its elegant editing, a very powerful soundtrack, a well written and told script, a great staging and, here comes its best virtue, a cast in a state of grace led by a great LaKeith Stanfield and a impressive (and more than likely Oscar winner) Daniel Kaluuya. However, counting on this important set of good news, we find ourselves before a film that never ceases to be passionate, turning its viewing into an experience as interesting as it is inconsequential. Neither more nor much less than a good movie. Without enthusiasm.

In favor: Taking into account their nominations, the thrust of the talent of their two protagonists, that’s what it’s all about, nothing secondary, it could help you garner unexpected votes among the Academy’s arm of actors and actresses.

Against: Everything. His victory is not posed in any kind of scenario.

Judas and the black Messiah in eCartelera

3 ‘The Chicago 7 trial’

After the (very) underrated ‘Molly’s Game’, Aaron Sorkin was back behind the camera to direct ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’, a project that had been jumping from one Hollywood office to another for quite some time until it fell into the determined hands of one of the greatest screenwriters of all time. A status that, in view of the results, will continue intact without discussion since, above his artisan and efficient direction, Sorkin shines again here with a book full of golden dialogues, agile, sharp, vibrant and full of intelligence, acidity and an always accessible complexity.

In short, a wonderful house brand script to which a group of performers in full form have finished raising, with Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance and Frank Langella at the helm. A judicial drama full of classicism, great moments and an outcome whose epic and emotionality, despite the foreseeable, makes us finish the viewing of this most remarkable ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’ in the only possible way: standing up.

In favor: His victory in the SAG ended up certifying that general feeling that, when looking for a rival for ‘Nomadland’, Sorkin’s film was the right way to go. If you arrive at the key moment of the night with awards such as Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing, watch out.

Against: A word: ‘Nomadland’. Well, maybe even three: ‘A promising young woman’.

The Chicago 7 trial in eCartelera

4 ‘Sound of Metal’

Nobody is aware that, in any other edition of the Oscars, ‘Sound of Metal’ would have fought even to get a nomination as incontestable as Riz Ahmed’s for Best Actor. However, after the most turbulent year of our lives, Darius Marder’s remarkable film has managed to sneak into up to six categories, including Best Picture. A real feat for a proposal that bets on sobriety, respect and rawness at the time of narrating a disability in the face of the more than foreseeable emotional devices and stomach stresses that could have been grasped. Another absolute credit for ‘Sound of Metal’.

In favor: The Ahmed effect? For looking for some water in the desert.

Against: The nomination is your prize. And sorry for the topic.

Sound of Metal in eCartelera

5 ‘The father’

Since its first screenings, Florian Zeller’s film adaptation of his own play has aroused surprising enthusiasm among critics and audiences. A great general reaction to which the Academy has gladly joined, granting it a total of 6 nominations, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Actor and Supporting Actress. Valuable loot for a film that relies on the foundations of the thriller with hints of terror to immerse ourselves in the unstructured and chaotic mind of a person with senile dementia, making us participants in an extreme, complex and devastating cinematographic experience.

In favor: If Anthony Hopkins ends up winning his (deserved) Oscar for Best Actor and ‘The Father’ is also done with the statuettes corresponding to Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Production Design, three categories in which it has possibilities, a minimal option could be proposed that it would give the (very great) surprise in Best Picture.

Against: It is, along with ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ and ‘Sound of Metal’, the film with fewer chances of winning this category.

The father in eCartelera

6 ‘Minari. Family history’

‘Minari. History of my family ‘is, above all, a beautiful film. In substance and form, the film directed with great delicacy by Lee Isaac Chung moves without the need for great fuss, presenting a realistic and moving vision of the dreams and nightmares that accompany the arrival in the promised land. Perfectly combining tenderness with a sense of humor and the most honest emotion with the charm of childlike innocence, ‘Minari. Historia de mi familia ‘moves, breathes and settles in the memory with delicacy and precision. A great little gem.

In favor: It is a film that, to a greater or lesser extent, everyone likes. And that virtue, taking into account the preferential vote that is carried out to choose the winner for Best Picture, it can benefit you a lot. In addition, he has a practically guaranteed Oscar with the wonderful Youn Yuh-jung.

Against: Although at times it was raised as an alternative to ‘Nomadland’, it has been deflating throughout the awards career, having an impact on her much less than expected.

Minari. History of my family in eCartelera

7 ‘A promising young woman’

Whatever happens at dawn next Sunday, it is clear that, many years from now, ‘A promising young woman’ will continue to be remembered as one of the must-see films of 2021. And, since its brutal prologue, the wonderful proposal directed and written by Emerald Fennell It overwhelms you with sheer talent, anger, laughter and shock. Making the impossible possible, balancing tragedy with black comedy and revenge thriller flawlessly, ‘A promising young woman’ presents so many twists, surprises and memorable moments that one only wants to come back again and again to relive this authentic mountain. Russian in the company of an excellent Carey Mulligan. Something very close to the masterpiece.

In favor: Alongside ‘Nomadland’, it’s clear ‘A Promising Girl’ has been the movie of the season in terms of passionate commentary and destructive criticism. However, the Academy seems to have clearly decided the side in which it stands, making it a clear contender to steal the jackpot of the night from the jewel of Chloé Zhao. For her status as a serious alternative to be confirmed, yes, it is necessary for her to achieve the victory in Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress.

Against: ‘Nomadland’ shoots up to victory after completing a perfect awards race. A giant that seems extremely difficult to defeat.

A promising young woman in eCartelera

8 ‘Mank’

From looking dead and buried in the race to end up being the most nominated film at the Oscars 2021. David Fincher and his ‘Mank’ have blown up the worst forecasts that pointed to his disappearance from the great night of the cinema with, nothing more and nothing less, what 10 nominations. The best? Each and every one of them is situated in the field of the indisputable. And it is that, even its most staunch detractors, accept that the technical perfection of this wonderful and underrated film deserves clear recognition, completing the achievement with the presence of the two fabulous interpretations signed by Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. It is a good start for the campaign of vindication that, from almost the same day of its premiere, this magnificent ‘Mank’ deserves.

In favor: Be the most nominated of the night It does not assure you, far from it, the statuette for Best Film, no matter how much the mass media insist on affirming it year after year, but clearly show that you liked the Academy. And a lot. Furthermore, it is both a manual biopic and a film-within-film exercise, two areas for which the Oscars have always had a weakness.

Against: The race seems closed in favor of ‘Nomadland’. And ‘Mank’, of course, it is not presented as your clearest alternative.

Mank in eCartelera

An atypical edition marked by a general chaos that, finally, has allowed the entry into competition of films that, in any other year, would have been fighting to be nominated. However, these 8 author proposals, each and every one of them, have happily found a place that they more than deserve. The honor of opting, from his wonderful freedom, to the most important film award in the world.