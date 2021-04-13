Oscar 2021 | Bong Joon Ho, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, and more to host the ceremony

The Oscars 2021 are closer and closer to us and boy are we excited to meet the winners of each of the statuettes. This afternoon we will have to settle for the names of the stars who will make sense of the group of presenters at the ceremony, an ambitious compendium spearheaded by last year’s award-winning director Bong Joon-ho. In the midst of the pandemic that is slowly beginning to subside, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has managed to pull off its most important party with the help of well-known talents.

The last few years have been difficult for the Academy on the subject of presenters. It has not been easy to return to the old custom of one or two per ceremony, so the governors of AMPAS have been inclined to select a good handful of famous names who can deliver the awards or make the presentation flow. This year has not been the exception. Through IndieWire the names of those who will be part of the host team this year are reported: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong joon ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya; It is worth mentioning that a few more will be revealed.

The funny thing about this awards ceremony is that the presentation format will be different, at least they suggest Jesse collins, Stacey Sher, Y Steven Soderbergh, producers of the ceremony; here’s the trigger question: “In a world full of awards, what if the show was actually a movie?” They complement their statement to IW with the following: “In keeping with our approach to award-giving as a film, we have assembled a truly stellar all-star cast. There is so much power here that sunglasses may be needed.” We have no idea what the filmmakers are planning, but it seems to be very ambitious.

Bong joon-ho tops the list of hosts thanks to its dazzling stint at the Oscars last year. At the 2020 Parasites Awards – 100% won the awards for Best Director, Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film, becoming the first foreign film to be crowned Queen of the Night. The film tells the story of the Kim family and the Park family, one very poor and the other very rich; those of the lower class manage to intrude into the wealthy home and live at the expense of the owners without their noticing. But a power game begins to unfold in the house and gives way to fascinating interactions between characters, offering a study on social friction, lack, resentment and disconnection from reality.

The next edition of the Oscars will be held on April 25, 2021, a couple of months later thanks to the inconveniences presented by the global health crisis. Among the main nominees of the Oscars 2021 we have Beautiful Vengeance – 90%, starring Carey Mulligan as Cassandra; another big mentioned is Nomadland – 100%, with Frances McDormand in the main role and Chloé Zhao as director; However, other films such as El padre – 100% and Judas and the Black Messiah – 100%. Who will win the best prizes of the night?

The rapid circulation of the vaccine in the United States is working wonders. Much more than 50% of theaters have reopened in the northern country, allowing the economic reactivation of the industry; not for nothing Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% is the most successful film of the pandemic and continues to rack up insane numbers for Warner Bros. and Legendary; we hope things are better for the rest of the world.

