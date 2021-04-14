Oscar 2021: Anonymous voters give victory to Minari and Best Actor to Anthony Hopkins

The awards season continues with its busy schedule and very soon we will see the winners of the Oscars arrive in 2021. The nominees were announced several weeks ago but we still have to wait a little longer until we know the results of the contest. Through the Los Angeles Times, some anonymous voters from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences share their favorite candidates in the most important categories. This year we have numerous memorable films to award, along with their respective directors and actors. Below all the information.

This 2021 we see an increase in the lists of candidates for various categories of the Oscars, a fact that surely makes things difficult for AMPAS voters. Three of those in charge of voting for the winners talk about those films, actors and directors who have their support assured; It is about a screenwriter, a producer and an actress, who already have their favorites from the competition, all quite deserving of the final statuettes.

According to the LA Times, the writer’s favorites are as follows. Best Film: Minari – 100%, Nomadland – 100% and Sound of Metal – 100%; Best Director: Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao; Best Actress: Carey Mulligan and Frances McDormand; Best Actor: Riz Ahmed and Anthony Hopkins; Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung; Best Supporting Actor: Leslie Odom Jr. and Leslie Odom Jr ..

The producer’s favorites are quite similar to those of the screenwriter. Best film: Minari; Best Director: Chloé zhao; Best actress: Andra Day; Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins; Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-jung youn; Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya. While those of the actress are not far from the decisions of their colleagues. Best film: Nomadland; Best Director: Chloé zhao; Best actress: Frances McDormand; Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins; Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-jung youn; Best Supporting Actor: Sacha Baron Cohen.

The public’s 2021 Oscar favorites don’t differ much from those mentioned by anonymous voters at the Academy. Minari, Nomadland, as well as the performances observed in Hermosa Venganza – 90% and The father – 100%, they have wowed everyone and ushered in an era quite different from the conventions that previously dominated the ceremony. For the first time in the history of the awards, a director of Asian descent could be crowned the winner of the category, forever marking the award.

The 2021 Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 25 at the Dolby Theater. The most loyal fans of Hollywood cinema look forward to this annual installment, especially now that so many renovations have been carried out, leaving behind all kinds of conservative positions that prevented the application of many talented applicants who perhaps deserved more the nominations and prizes than others.

The awards season ends this month, a very run over by the consequences of the pandemic. We hope that 2022 will bring us back the usual formats, with meetings of stars without fear of contagion. Ready for the most talked about awards of the year?

