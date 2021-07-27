Osasuna’s friendly suspended for positives in Valladolid

Osasuna has announced the suspension of the friendly match scheduled for this Friday in Soria against Valladolid due to positives in the Pucelano team.

This would have been the third of the preseason for Jagoba Arrasate’s team. From the Navarrese entity a speedy recovery is desired for those affected.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the meeting in the Numancia online store will receive the refund of the amount on the same card with which they made the purchase, according to Osasuna on its website

The Navarrese team also says that the rojillos will play against the Unión Deportiva Logroñés on Wednesday, August 4 at 11:00 at the Tajonar facilities.

It will be the fourth of the six matches that the Navarrese will play before the start of a new campaign in LaLiga Santander.

Before facing the Riojan team, Jagoba Arrasate and his team will have measured Huesca (2-1), Burgos (2-0), Mirandés (Saturday, July 31 at 11:00 in Tajonar), at Real Sociedad (August 6 at 8:30 p.m. in Irun) and Liverpool FC at Anfield Stadium (August 9 at 8:00 p.m.).