Osasuna wins by the minimum against Amorebieta

Osasuna This Wednesday he maintained the winning dynamics that he has been in the preseason by beating the recently released 0-1 Amorebieta in his field of Urritxe thanks to a goal from the young man Aimar oroz.

Aimar, who had to substitute after half an hour when it seemed that Cote was injured, he finished in minute 52 with good control and better crossed shot an arrival in the area to finish off a good combination between Rober Ibáñez and Íñigo Pérez, who was the one who gave him the goal pass.

If the team of Jagoba Arrasate continues to win, having done so in the previous two games against him Huesca and Burgos, Amorebieta continues without winning after five preparatory tests.

However, Iñigo Vélez de Mendizabal’s men gave a good image to a Primera rival whom they tutored and against whom they were not inferior.

The first occasion of the match was for him Amorebieta, a cross from Etxaburu’s left that captain Mikel Álvaro was about to catch at the near post. But more came Osasuna, who threatened three dangerous shots in the first 12 minutes from Cote, Oier and Rober Ibáñez.

An intentional shot from San Jose at the hands of Herrera was the second important approach of the ‘blues’ -now in black-, but again it was the reds -this time in green- who again had the chances in the stage end of the first half.

The first, a cross from the right by Nacho Vidal finished off at the near post by Barbero; and the second a shot from Oier inside the area, from Ibáñez, the kind that usually ends in a goal.

The second half also started entertaining, with five chances and a goal in the 54th minute. Aimar reaching the area to end a combination between Rober Ibáñez and Iñigo Pérez, whose pass he controlled before crossing to Saizar.

Before, a poorly finished casting by Rober Ibáñez, a high shot by Ozkoidi and a dangerous cross from Zarrabeitia.

Right after the goal he was able to tie Love in a header with many options, to the center of Ozkoidi. And now, in the midst of the carousel of changes starting at game time, opportunities for San José, Íñigo Pérez, a very distant shot from Roberto Torres and a very good last chance for the locals to tie Orozko.

0 – Amorebieta: Santamaría (Saizar, m.46); Zarrabeitia (Aldalur, m.62), Aimar Sagastibelza (Luengo, .62), Markel Lozano (Arregi, m.76), Oscar Gil (Irazabal, m.46), Ozkoidi (Iker Seguín, m.76); Mikel Álvaro (Olaetxea, m.62), San José (Larrucea, m.76), Etxaburu (Álvaro Peña, m.62); Unzueta (Orozko, m.62) and Amorrortu (Obiet, m.76).

1 – Osasuna; Herrera; Nacho Vidal (David García, m.70), Unai García, Aridane, Cote (Aimar Oroz, m.29); Torró (Jaume, m.70), Oier (Diego Moreno, m.70), Íñigo Pérez; Iker Benito (Budimir, m.70), Rober Ibáñez (Roberto Torres, m.70); and Barbero.

Goals: 0-1, m.52: Aimar Oroz.

Referee: Gorka Etayo. He showed a yellow card to local Markel Lozano (m.20).

Incidents: Fifth preseason game for Amorebieta and third for Osasuna, played in the Biscayan field of Urritxe before half a thousand spectators.

