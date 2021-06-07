Osasuna signs Ante Budimir

06/07/2021

On at 22:43 CEST

Osasuna continues to complete the team for next season and has made the third signing official since the season ended. This is the Croatian striker Before Budimir, who signs until 2025 with a termination clause of 20 million euros if the team remains in First and nine million in Second.

Thus, the Navarrese club has exercised the purchase option of eight million euros, already agreed last season with Mallorca. It should be remembered that Budimir arrived in Osasuna last summer in the form of an assignment and the club has communicated that “as was already included in the assignment agreement signed last season, Real Club Deportivo Mallorca reserves 25% of the capital gain of a future sale “.

In this season already ended, Against Budimir he has scored 12 goals with the rojillo team, 11 of them in LaLiga, to help the team stay in the First Division for another year. His good performances have allowed him to continue being called up with the Croatian national team, with whom he will play the European Championship this summer before returning to the orders of Jagoba Arrasate.