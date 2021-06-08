Osasuna renews Jon Moncayola until 2031

06/08/2021 at 11:36 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Osasuna midfielder, Jon moncayola, It has been Committed to the club for the next 10 seasons and will have a contract until June 30, 2031. Your termination clause it rises to 22 million euros the next two seasons and a total of 20 in the following, while in LaLiga Smartbank it will be 8 million euros.

The canterano, who will appear on Tuesday morning at a press conference, has been consolidated as one of Osasuna’s emblematic players and his commitment to the entity is total. This season he has played a total of 41 matches between all competitions and has scored two important goals while remaining in LaLiga Santander.

International sub 21, the player was important in the promotion of Osasuna Promesas to Second B and won the trust of the first team coach, who He has given him the keys to the center of the red field. The club has announced the renewal on its social networks through a video in which the player dresses as an actor from La Casa de Papel: “History has changed, we are going to stand up, we are going to fight for what is ours and this time we are going to have a great time”.

🎭 A mattina my sono raised … pic.twitter.com/47obgUE27T – CA OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) June 8, 2021

The Navarrese have given a hit the table with the renewal of Jon Moncayola, who had several proposals on the table from other LaLiga Santader teams after his excellent season at El Sadar. The player is one of the greatest talents to emerge from the lower categories and is on his way to becoming Osasuna’s franchise player in the coming years..