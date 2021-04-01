Osasuna Promesas wins 2-0 at home to Ejea

04/01/2021 at 10:12 AM CEST

Osasuna added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Ejea this wednesday in the Tajonar Sports Facilities. Osasuna Promises came with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after losing the last game to him Calahorra by a score of 4-1. On the visitors’ side, the Ejea won in his fief 2-0 his last match in the competition against the Tarazona. With this defeat, the Ejea team was placed in eighth position after the end of the match, while Osasuna Promises is fifth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break came the goal for Osasuna Promises, which premiered its luminous thanks to the goal of Cordova in the 58th minute. Subsequently, the local team scored, which increased differences establishing the 2-0 thanks to a goal from Joel rodriguez in minute 60, ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

The coach of Osasuna gave entrance to Iker Benito, Xabi Huarte and Jonathan Gonzalez by Cordova, Santa Fe and Hualde, Meanwhile he Ejea gave the green light to Xeu, Marrufo, Vincent, Ruben Garcés and Eduard calin, which came to replace Nestor, Segovia, Moustapha, Nahuel and Had.

In the duel the referee showed five yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Lolo warrior, Had, Moustapha, Mirambel and Carracedo.

After overcoming the duel, Osasuna Promises was ranked with 24 points in fifth place in the leaderboard at the end of the game, while the Ejea he ranked eighth with 18 points.

Data sheetOsasuna Promises:Iñaki, Ibáñez, Liza, Endika Irigoyen, Diego Moreno, Javi Martínez, Santafé (Xabi Huarte, min.86), Hualde (Jonathan Gonzalez, min.86), Cordoba (Iker Benito, min.75), Aimar Oroz and Joel RodríguezEjea:Miguel, Chechu Dorado, Mirambel, Lolo Guerrero, Tena (Eduard Calin, min.76), Moustapha (Vicente, min.62), Nahuel (Rubén Garcés, min.76), Javi Álamo, Carracedo, Nestor (Xeu, min. 62) and Segovia (Marrufo, min.62)Stadium:Tajonar Sports FacilitiesGoals:Cordoba (1-0, min. 58) and Joel Rodríguez (2-0, min. 60)