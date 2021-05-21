Osasuna Promesas travels to the Laredo stadium to conclude the championship

05/21/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the last day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which the Laredo and to Osasuna in the Campo San Lorenzo.

The Laredo He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the eighth day after having lost his last game against him Tarazona by a score of 2-1. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won one of the five games played to date with a figure of 22 goals for and 35 against.

Regarding visitors, Osasuna Promises won his last two competition matches against him Racing Santander as a local and the Royal Union of Irún out of his field, 2-0 and 0-1 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the Laredo. To date, of the seven games that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won four of them with a figure of 32 goals in favor and 31 against.

Paying attention to performance as a home team, the Laredo he has won once and has drawn once in two games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, Osasuna Promises they have won twice in their three games, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of eight points. The Laredo He arrives at the meeting with 28 points in his locker and occupying seventh place before the game. On your side, Osasuna Promises he has 36 points and ranks fourth in the tournament.