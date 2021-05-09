Osasuna opens an investigation to clarify a racist insult included in the minutes

05/09/2021 at 10:39 PM CEST

The Osasuna Athletic Club has opened an internal investigation to clarify what was reported in the arbitration record of the match disputed by his women’s team against Real Oviedo, in which it is recorded that at the end of the match one of her players uttered a racist insult to a local player.

The minutes of the match, according to Osasuna in a statement, states that “at the end of the match, leaders and players of the local team come to tell me that, when the players were going to the changing rooms, the player number 10 of the visiting team, Patricia Zugasti , he insults the local player number 6 the following: “Chinese whore of shit”, which is very affected crying & rdquor;.

The club, immediately, has proceeded to collect the version of what happened both from its player and from other members of the team displaced to Oviedo, a version that, as indicated, “differs in some aspects from the one provided in the minutes.”

The player, according to the Rojilla entity, maintains that her words were not exactly those included in the minutes, that the incident did not occur after the match, but during it, and that it was clarified in the field of play itself, where Patricia Zugasti had the opportunity to talk with the local player and clarify what happened.

Likewise, the club has also contacted the local player to find out her version and convey the club’s rejection of any racist behavior; as well as with those responsible for Real Oviedo.

Osasuna is currently waiting to receive the video of the game, which as is customary in the category is the work of the local analyst, and also requests that if any media present in the facilities has images or a sound document to send it to them.

In any case, and until the file opened today can be completely clarified, the player will not attend the team’s training sessions.

Similarly, Club Atlético Osasuna expresses its “most resounding rejection of any racist attitude or comment, which is also contrary to the values ​​that the entity instills in all the players and all the players who are trained in its quarry.”

At the same time, it requests prudence during the next few hours until the facts that are the object of the investigation can be fully investigated and avoid a public trial on a matter that has been personally clarified by the two protagonists on the pitch itself.