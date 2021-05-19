Osasuna faces a key game for the next season

05/19/2021 at 10:52 AM CEST

EFE

Osasuna and Real Sociedad will play on Saturday the last day of the League in El Sadar, a meeting with various interests at stake that could change the start of the rojillo season.

Despite being already saved with great ease after a dream second round with eight victories, four draws and six defeats, those of Tajonar will go out, as they did last week against Atlético, to bite to try to take the three points against to a rival who is at stake in their presence in the Europa League.

Osasuna will play a good pinch of money from 6:00 p.m. Currently, the Navarrese occupy the 11th position with 44 units, 1 from Granada and 2 from Athletic Club. In the worst case, the staff you manage Jagoba Arrasate it would be 13th.

At this time, Osasuna has 7 million insured for the sports variable of the distribution of television rights. Now, beating the Donostiarras and expecting negative results from the teams ahead would cause that figure to skyrocket to 10.5 million.

This means that the entity that presides Luis Sabalza He would have 3.5 million more for the coming year to face his third consecutive season in the top category with greater economic potential.

There would be one of the keys for Osasuna to get closer in the battle to seize the rights of the man of the moment in Pamplona, ​​a Before Budimir who will go to the Euro with Croatia next month.

The 8 million of his purchase option negotiated with Mallorca seem unattainable for Osasuna, something that would be more accessible in case of achieving that ninth position with its respective financial reward.

In addition to all this, the pride in winning a great rival and finishing the centenary course with a good taste in the mouth will be some of the reasons why Osasuna will go out for all.

“Ending badly means starting badly next year,” he said. Sweep yourself a month ago during a press conference, encouraging his team to make an effort in the final days to start the preseason on the right foot.