Osasuna extends David García’s contract with a new termination clause

Canterano rojillo

Club Atlético Osasuna and David García have signed a new contractual relationship that binds the parties until June 30, 2026, as reported by the Navarrese team on its website.

In this way, the canterano central David García extends his current relationship in another four seasons, since the current one expired in 2022. In addition, the new termination clause of the 27-year-old player is 20 million euros in LaLiga Santander and 6 million euros in LaLiga SmartBank, said Osasuna.

García’s clause is well above the market value of the Navarrese footballer, which is 7.5 million euros. Coming to the club at the age of 9, the central defender has played a total of 194 games with Osasuna’s first team in all competitions, in which he scored eight goals and gave two assists.

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION | #Osasuna renews David García until 2026. # DavidGarcía2026 https://t.co/yirwKJ0KkV pic.twitter.com/9fWpabXx71 – CA OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) May 3, 2021

