Osasuna de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/06/2021

On at 23:43 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Villarreal and the Osasuna they will face in the Stadium of Ceramics next Sunday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Unai emery will come into confrontation with a recent history of three wins and one loss, while the squad led by Jagoba Arrasate registers three draws and one loss throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the yellow team is in sixth position in the table with 46 points and +11 in their goal differential, so it is currently in the Europa League zone. Instead, the rojillos are in fourteenth place with 31 points and -12 in terms of average number of targets and therefore in the middle of the ranking.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Villarreal and the Osasuna on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 30 will take place on Sunday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.