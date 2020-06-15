Club Atletico de Madrid v CA Osasuna – La Liga | TF-Images / .

When is Osasuna – Atlético de Madrid? The duel will begin on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at

from 22.00 in Spain (15.00 in Mexico, 17.00 in Argentina)

Where is Osasuna – Atlético de Madrid? It will be held at the El Sadar Stadium. Despite its capacity of 18,375 spectators, it will be empty. The whole day will be held behind closed doors for security reasons

On which TV channel does Osasuna – Atlético de Madrid broadcast? The person in charge of broadcasting it in Spain will be at Movistar LaLiga and Movistar LaLiga2. In Mexico it will be possible to follow through Sky HD and in Argentina, thanks to ESPN2 Sur. You have all the television coverage here.

Where can I see Osasuna-Atlético ‘online’? For its retransmission in streaming in Spain we must go to MiTele Plus, and in Mexico to Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina they will have it on ESPN Play Sur.

Atlético de Madrid 2 – 0 Osasuna

Osasuna: Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane, David García, Estupiñán; Roberto Torres, Darko, Oier, Lato; Arnaiz, Enric Gallego.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Lodi, Giménez, Sávic, Trippier; Saúl, Llorente, Koke, Carrasco; Diego Costa and João Félix.

Atlético must start adding three by three to seal their participation in the next edition of the Champions League. After the draw last day against Athletic Club there can be no more distractions and that is why they are clear favorites against an Osasuna who knows he is practically saved.