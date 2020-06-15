Club Atletico de Madrid v CA Osasuna – La Liga | TF-Images / .
The Atlético de Madrid They have their second meeting this Wednesday after the resumption of the championship. It didn’t quite go well last weekend where it did not pass the tie against Athletic Club. A result that, given those of its competitors, represents a step backward in that desire to enter the Champions. This match against Osasuna is a final and he must face it as such. Failure to get the three points from Sadar could be the farewell to the options of entering the maximum club competition, and that would be a very hard stick for the entity.
Athletic Club v Club Atletico de Madrid – La Liga | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / .
MEETING INFORMATION
When is Osasuna – Atlético de Madrid? The duel will begin on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at
from 22.00 in Spain (15.00 in Mexico, 17.00 in Argentina)
Where is Osasuna – Atlético de Madrid? It will be held at the El Sadar Stadium. Despite its capacity of 18,375 spectators, it will be empty. The whole day will be held behind closed doors for security reasons
On which TV channel does Osasuna – Atlético de Madrid broadcast? The person in charge of broadcasting it in Spain will be at Movistar LaLiga and Movistar LaLiga2. In Mexico it will be possible to follow through Sky HD and in Argentina, thanks to ESPN2 Sur. You have all the television coverage here.
Where can I see Osasuna-Atlético ‘online’? For its retransmission in streaming in Spain we must go to MiTele Plus, and in Mexico to Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina they will have it on ESPN Play Sur.
What was the last result between Mallorca and Barcelona?
Atlético de Madrid 2 – 0 Osasuna
LAST NEWS
Osasuna
– The rojillo team is one of the three recently promoted from LaLiga Smartbank and he’s running a dream campaign. He is not in trouble and, if you add a few more points, you can certify your permanence. Right now he is eleventh and has 34 points (9 from relegation).
CA Osasuna v RCD Espanyol – La Liga | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / .
– The decline in Chimy Ávila continues to be the most significant in the Pamplona picture. Until your injury It was one of the sensations of LaLiga and FC Barcelona was already talking to the player to sign him in the past winter market. This summer, the rojillos expect to enter by their sale for around 20 million euros.
– They will not have the support of their public which, to date, is the one that has filled their stadium the most times. No other team in the competition has a more faithful fan. This time, player number 12 will not be.
Atlético de Madrid
– Diego Pablo Simeone’s team plays many of their chances of being in the next edition of the Champions League in this game. The rojiblancos face this match in Europa League positions and want to hunt down the fourth place.
Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC – La Liga | DeFodi Images / .
– For this meeting recover João Félix. The Portuguese served a penalty last day against Athletic Club and is now available for Simeone. The Portuguese has the opportunity to demonstrate his courage on this lap of the competition.
– The team has fewer goals in favor in this competition than its rival. A fact that speaks of the lack of annotator smell that is in the club and that is already working from the board to cover this summer.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Osasuna: Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane, David García, Estupiñán; Roberto Torres, Darko, Oier, Lato; Arnaiz, Enric Gallego.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Lodi, Giménez, Sávic, Trippier; Saúl, Llorente, Koke, Carrasco; Diego Costa and João Félix.
OSASUNA FORECAST – ATLÉTICO DE MADRID
Atlético must start adding three by three to seal their participation in the next edition of the Champions League. After the draw last day against Athletic Club there can be no more distractions and that is why they are clear favorites against an Osasuna who knows he is practically saved.
Osasuna 1 – 3 Atlético