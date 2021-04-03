Osasuna and Getafe seek to recover sensations

04/03/2021

Osasuna and Getafe, separated by a point in the standings, they will look for a victory that allows them to cut their respective losing streaks of three games without winning to take an important step towards permanence and move away from the danger zone.

Osasuna, after a defeat and two consecutive draws to zero, hopes to recover sensations with the visit of Getafe, which also expects the same from the duel after adding two points from the last nine in play.

The Navarrese team is seeing its performance affected by the lack of a goal, since it has not seen the door for four days, since Kike Barja, against Alavés, he celebrated the last goal on February 27.

The seven-point mattress that the Navarrese have regarding the relegation should serve to face the game with the calm and security necessary to wait for the opportunity to beat Getafe and thus begin an April in which they will also play against Villarreal, Valencia, Celta and Elche.

Thus, the wards of Jagoba Arrasate They will have to face these dates as authentic finals to reach the last month of competition with their duties practically done and not be overwhelmed by the permanence.

The Osasuna coach rehearsed this week with a defense of three centrals and two lanes to stop the Azulonas rush.

Sergio Herrera will return to the title after being absent in Huesca, while Jon Moncayola will have to settle con cheer on his teammates because he will serve a penalty for card cycle.

The big news of the call is Facu Roncaglia. The Argentine has been called up and will be sitting on the bench for the first time since he was injured on January 27.

Everything indicates that ‘Chimy’ Ávila will have his first official minutes after recovering from his two serious injuries. Last Thursday he played 66 minutes in Mondragón against Eibar in a friendly match that did not have too many chances to score.

In front will be the Getafe, who faces the game immersed in an irregularity that he is not allowing him to fully detach himself from a descent that he sees at six points.

The Madrid team, which has only won one of the last ten games and has added six points out of a possible thirty in this stretch, must improve defensive security than in other years It has been his hallmark because this season has already conceded 33 goals in 28 encounters.

José Bordalás has not revealed the call for players who will travel to Pamplona and maintains the doubt of Serbian midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic and Turkish striker Enes Unal, who came to the call of their respective teams in recent days and could not rejoin the group within the scheduled time.

The good news for Bordalás is that, compared to the last game with Elche, he has recovered striker Jaime Mata, Franco-Cameroonian winger Allan Nyom and right-back Damián Suárez. Of the three, the one with the most options to start is Damián, who would replace the youth squad Juan Iglesias, while for the attacking point both Mata and Ángel have options.

– Probable lineups:

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane, David García, Juan Cruz, Manu Sánchez; Roberto Torres, Torró, Oier; Calleri, Rubén García.

Getafe: David Soria; Damián, Chakla, Djené, Olivera; Kubo, Arambarri, Maksimovic or Timor, Cucurella; Aleñá; and Mata.

Referee: Pablo González Fuertes (C. Asturiano).

Stadium: The Sadar

Hour: 18:30