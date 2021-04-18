Osamu Kobayashi, anime director, has died

Ours Karigurashi Magazine via YouTube Osamu Kobayashi Died: How did the anime film director die?

Beloved anime director Osamu Kobayashi has died at age 57 after battling kidney cancer for two years, according to a post on his Twitter profile.

“I’m sorry that I still had something I wanted to do and a job I wanted to do. I am sure that I will be reborn and do a good job! ”Said the publication (translated from Japanese). Goodbye. Of the eternal 23 years ”.

Kobayashi was best known as the director of the cult classics BECK and Paradise Kiss, and he also directed individual episodes of Naruto: Shippuden and Gurren Lagann.

Here you have everything you need to know.

Kobayashi was influenced by Hayao Miyazaki and Yoshinori Kanada growing up, but the movie that inspired him the most was Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

In an interview with Otaku USA, Kobayashi said that Yoshinori Kanada, a legendary animator responsible for classic shows like Galaxy Express 999 and Toward the Terra, was one of his biggest influences. Future Boy Conan, a show from Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, was another huge influence on Kobayashi.

He was also influenced by a number of live action films, such as those by Akira Kurosawa, John Ford, and Howard Hawks. In fact, he said that the only movie that inspired him above all others was Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

“It’s an old movie, yes, but I cried at the theater when I saw it,” Kobayashi said.

Kobayashi was known for his down-to-earth style and love of rock music.

Kobayashi started out as a mechanical designer for 1988’s Dragon’s Heaven, according to Otaku USA.

One of his biggest claims to fame is BECK, a 2004 show adapted from the manga of the same name about a group of teenagers and their rock band. He then followed up with Paradise Kiss, an adaptation of a women’s fashion manga.

In 2005, he created an independent music video for artist Captain Funk for the song “Losin ‘My Way,” and Kobayashi did all the animation himself. The short shows his dirtiest style, which makes him stand out among his contemporaries.

He also worked on Grandia, the cult classic game

Kobayashi worked on both video games and anime. He was in charge of the worldwide design of the 1997 cult classic Grandia (which received an HD remastering in 2019) and even influenced the game’s musical score.

“It was a role play, which tends to have these kinds of big orchestral scores, but I didn’t think it was the right fit for the game,” Kobayashi said. “I pushed the composer, Noriyuki Iwadare, to have a lot of world music. Bali, kecak, bagpipes, etc. ”.

I had the pleasure to meet Osamu Kobayashi with Koji Morimoto and Tatsuyuki Tanaka during an event in Paris in 2010.

He was such a cool guy.https: //t.co/FIJaoDYfuF pic.twitter.com/O9xyASz6Qi – Catsuka (@catsuka) April 18, 2021

He said the game director liked the idea so much that he approved it for the game.

He also directed episodes of Naruto, Lupine III, and the infamous Gurren Lagann episode.

Kobayashi was involved in directing individual episodes on more mainstream anime shows, bringing his unmistakable style to that episode. Notable examples include Naruto: Shippuden episodes 480 to 483, Lupine III (2015) episode 12, Dororo episode 15, Kemonozume episode seven, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt episode five, and episode four of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann from Studio Gainax.

Kobayashi told Otaku USA that Gurren Lagann’s character designer, Atsushi Nishigori, was also the character designer for BECK. Kobayashi expressed concern that the drawings he was doing for episode four did not resemble the ones set out by Nishigori, but Nishigori was in favor of using Kobayashi’s designs.

In fact, I asked him about it when we were working on it. “Hey, are you going to change my drawings? They are nothing like your designs. ” And he just said ‘Okay. I really want to see your drawings for this one. ‘ That’s the truth! Some people talk bad about me, they say I’m selfish, I do it my way, but like… that’s not really me in that episode.

The community reacted badly to the remake of the style, as it was a huge departure from the first three episodes.

The show attracted mockery from some viewers on the 2channel online forum since the premiere of the first episode. Gainax co-founder Takami Akai and production staff Keiko Mimori began posting on the forum under aliases defending the show from criticism, according to Anime News Network. At one point, Akai posted that reading comments on the show was “like putting my face next to a year old and taking a deep breath.” Shortly after Akai and Mimori were discovered on the forum, Akai resigned his position as a member of the Gainax board of directors.

Fans mourned the loss of Kobayashi with messages

Fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate Kobayashi’s legacy.

RIP Osamu Kobayashi. He was not only a unique & talented director (ParaKiss, Beck, etc) but an AMAZING artist & designer. His mechanical designs for Dragon’s Heaven still blow me away, I still hope it may get licensed someday so more folks can see it. pic.twitter.com/B6DOIsXjoF – ⚡Bubblegum Midlife Crisis⚡ (@bunnycartoon) April 18, 2021

The director of the anime adaptations of both Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad & Paradise Kiss, both strong cult classics of the 00s. To more cynical folk, he was the guy “to blame” for Gurren Lagann Ep 4 & Dororo [2019] Ep 15, both quickly hated for their experimental visuals. RIP https://t.co/kBSL914grX – George J. Horvath (@LandofObscusion) April 18, 2021

RIP, Osamu Kobayashi, director of one of the greatest anime openings of all time, and also of BECK, the anime it opened for. Just a few among many accomplishments made in far too short a time. https://t.co/2XZNyJvbQ8 pic.twitter.com/VbEUPQuwjg – Geoff (618 / 1000🏴‍☠️) (@ G0ffThew) April 18, 2021

