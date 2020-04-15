Osakidetza, through its sanitary research institutes –Bioaraba, Biocruces Bizkaia, Biodonostia and Kronikgune- participates around 60 projects or clinical research studies to deal with COVID-19. The projects are mainly focused on the treatment of pneumonia generated by the coronavirus, in the epidemiological study of the virus, early diagnosis, or in the socio-economic impact of this disease.

The Minister of Health, Nekane Murga, thanked the effort being made by the researchers of the network of health research institutes of the Basque Health Service, coordinated by BIOEF, who work “hand in hand” and “putting their knowledge at the service of the population” in order to effectively respond to this pandemic.

Among the projects that are in the development phase, five should be highlighted for the degree of collaboration both by the institutes themselves and with other agents of the Basque Network of Science, Technology and Innovation and companies:

Coronavirus detection using oligonucleotide probe in clinical samples from symptomatic and asymptomatic patients

It consists of the fast, safe and cheap test to detect the disease. A project that is being carried out through the three research institutes, in collaboration with the promoter company, and whose detection mechanism would be similar to that of pregnancy tests.

Multicenter clinical trial ‘Solidarity’

It is promoted by the WHO and its objective is to know the effects that four antiviral treatments have on hospital mortality, as well as on the duration of the patient’s stay in the hospital. The main health centers in the Basque Country participate in this project through research institutes.

Efficacy of convalescent donor plasma infusion of SARS CoV 2 infection

Analyzes the effectiveness of plasma infusion of people who have passed the disease in the treatment of pneumonia caused by this virus. Seeing its efficacy will allow us to have another therapeutic tool and reduce the number of cases of severe pneumonia that require ICU treatment. This project is being developed in the OSI Barrualde-Galdakao.

Advanced Real-Time Modeling of Epidemiological Evolution and Hospital Admission due to CoVid19

It tries to predict the evolution of the disease by age groups, as well as hospital admissions and the need for intensive care. These predictions will allow planning and managing appropriately the use of Primary Care resources, hospital resources and critical care. This project is led by Kronikgune.

Design and preclinical evaluation of ACE2 subdomains as antivirals against SARS-VOC-2

The focus is on the development of new molecules that can be used as antivirals for the treatment of the disease through computational design. This is a project led by the Biodonostia Health Research Institute together with CIC-nanoGUNE, in collaboration with other institutions such as UPV, Donostia International Physics Center or CSIC.