It seems that the problems of Naomi osaka persist and is that the Japanese, after the resignation at Roland Garros and a few days ago the subsequent one at the WTA in Berlin on grass, has finally decided to also get out of the dispute of Wimbledon as announced by journalist Michal Samulski on Twitter. In this way, it lengthens the crisis in which it has been immersed, leaving many doubts and unknowns open. For the moment, the dispute of the Olympic Games in his country is still standing.