Osaka reacts after the premiere of his documentary on Netflix

The Japanese tennis player Naomi osaka today premiered a documentary on Netflix, where it focuses on the figure of the Japanese player in these times. What the series seeks is to tell the other side of success. Everyone knows Naomi’s tennis level very well, but her emotional side is still unknown to everyone, and much more after the period of loss that she has been in the circuit for her mental health. The documentary seeks to give humanity to the figure of a great sports star. After the episodes came out today, the former world number one published a message on social networks thanking everyone for the welcome she is having.

