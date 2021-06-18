Osaka quits Wimbledon, but will be at the Olympics

The Japanese Naomi Osaka announced her resignation from the Wimbledon tournament, but assured that will be at the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka’s loss, number two in the world, is the second of the day after that of Rafael Nadal, who will not participate in the third Grand Slam of the year either. The Japanese woman has already dropped out of the last Roland Garros tournament after refusing to participate in press conferences for “mental health” and after being threatened with expulsion from the tournament and fined about 11,000 euros.

“Naomi will not play Wimbledon this year. He is going to take some time to spend with friends and family, “his team said in a statement.

“She will be ready for the Olympics and is looking forward to playing in front of her home crowd.”

This confirmation comes after questioning last May the need to hold the Games in the situation in which the Asian country finds itself.

“I am an athlete and my first thought is that I want to play“he said in remarks in May.” But as a human being, I see that we are in a pandemic and if people are not well and are not safe, it is a great concern. I’m not sure it’s the best thing to hold the Games. ”