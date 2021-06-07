Osaka maintains the suspense about its presence at Wimbledon: it is erased from Berlin

Naomi Osaka, the world number two, remains unconfirmed her presence at Wimbledon after retiring before playing the second round of Roland Garros with Ana Bogdan.

The Japanese, who alluded to mental health problems, confirmed today that she will not be in the WTA in Berlin, on grass, which is preparatory for the ‘Grand Slam’ on grass.

“The only thing we know is that we have spoken with his agent and he has told us that he was going to take a break,” confirms the organization of the German tournament, which begins next Monday and has run out of the main claim.