Osaka flees the slopes without attending to the press

Naomi osaka has been able to live one of the most difficult days of his professional career by falling in the round of 16 of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, a date in which he had high expectations. The Japanese does not seem to have taken the defeat well at all, since not only did she leave the track at full speed, but then she seems to have looked for an alternative exit from the Ariake Tennis Park, where the competition is played, so as not to have to attend the press.

Players normally walk through the media mixed zone outside of the stadium to reach the locker room and can decide if they want to speak to reporters. Naomi Osaka took a different exit out of the stadium and was walking away from the courts. She’s not coming back. – Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 27, 2021