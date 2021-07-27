in Tennis

Osaka flees the slopes without attending to the press

Naomi osaka has been able to live one of the most difficult days of his professional career by falling in the round of 16 of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, a date in which he had high expectations. The Japanese does not seem to have taken the defeat well at all, since not only did she leave the track at full speed, but then she seems to have looked for an alternative exit from the Ariake Tennis Park, where the competition is played, so as not to have to attend the press.

