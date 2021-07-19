Osaka defends himself from criticism towards his latest covers

Naomi osaka He was back in the center of the scene. Despite having rested a few weeks without competing after his retirement from Wimbledon to take care of his mental health, he went through different disputes on social networks. Is that after what happened at Roland Garros, he narrated his problems in a column in TIME magazine, a documentary was published about his last two years in Netflix and these days different covers came to light with her as the main image of the cover.

“Seeing as you are a journalist, I assume you took the time to research what the turnaround time is for the magazines. If you had done that you would know I did all the covers last year but your first reaction is to speak up here and spew negativity. Do better, Megan, “the Japanese wrote in a tweet that she later deleted. The answer comes from a letter from Clay Trevis, who pointed out that” since she had said she was too introverted to give post-match press conferences, she launched a series and appeared in a bathing suit on different covers. “