Osaka can be expelled from Roland Garros if she does not attend press conferences

05/30/2021 at 6:19 PM CEST

EFE

The Japanese Naomi osaka, number 2 in the world, was sanctioned this Sunday with a $ 15,000 fine for not attending the press conference after having passed the first round of Roland Garros, whose organizers threatened to expel her from the tournament if she repeats that behavior.

“We have warned Osaka that if it continues to reject its media obligations during the tournament it is exposed to other consequences linked to the code of conduct (…) including exclusion from the tournament,” the organizers said in a statement also signed by officials responsible for the three other Grand Slam tournaments. The Japanese may also receive higher fines and see its participation in the other big ones banned, they added.

Osaka He spoke from the track after overcoming the first round of Roland Garros by beating Romanian Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6 (4), but later, as he had warned, he did not go to the press conference. The player believes that facing the press damages her mental health and chose not to do so.

Roland Garros indicated that it had alerted the player of the consequences of maintaining that attitude in a sport that has regulated the obligation for tennis players to attend to the media, while offering his help.