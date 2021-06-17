Osaka also got off Wimbledon

The Japanese Naomi osaka, the world’s number 2 tennis player, announced that he will not participate in the Wimbledon Grand Slam. The decision was communicated by her agent, Stuart Duguid, who explained: “Right now she took her time for herself, her family and her friends. She will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics and can’t wait to play for her audience.” .

The 23-year-old Japanese woman had come off Roland Garros, surprisingly, because, as she explained, due to her crisis of anxiety, fear and rejection, it was impossible for her to face journalists in post-match press conferences.

At the last Wimbledon in 2019, Osaka was eliminated in the first round.

Tennis in Tokyo kicks off on July 24 at the hard-surfaced Ariake Tennis Park. Osaka, winner of four Grand Slam (Australia and US Open, twice each) is the candidate to win the gold medal.

