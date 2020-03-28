It was not good news for the athlete, but it was for the human being. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics They were postponed this week until 2021 and the athletes wereted no time in leaving to give their opinion. The vast majority of them, such as Naomi Osaka, have reacted very positively.

“Everyone knows how excited I was to take part in the Olympics and how proud I was that they were going to be held in my country. Of course, I am disappointed that they will not take place this year, but I am sure we will be back. stronger than ever in 2021. I fully approve the decision that has been made, this time sport is not the most important thing, now is the time to fight to save as many lives as possible in all parts of the world. the true Olympic spirit “, posted Japanese girl on her social networks.

.