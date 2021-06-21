ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at International Conferences

Oryzon Genomics, a clinical-phase biopharmaceutical company focused on epigenetics for the development of therapies for diseases with important unresolved medical needs, announced today that the company will present new clinical data and participate in several prestigious international conferences during the months of June. and Julio, all of them in virtual format.

The Dr. Carlos Buesa, CEO of Oryzon, will participate and present a corporate update at the conference “Emerging Biotech Company Showcase” organized by NewYorkBIO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), which will be held on June 23. This event will bring together the New York financial community and a group of emerging biotech companies that are developing new therapies and technologies that could revolutionize patient care.

Dr. Buesa will also participate in the Spring European Virtual Midcap Event, which will take place from June 24 to 25, where he will hold virtual 1×1 meetings with international investors and companies in the pharmaceutical sector.

The company will present preliminary initial data on vafidemstat’s ability to reduce the inflammatory response in COVID-19 patients from the ongoing Phase II ESCAPE trial at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, ECCMID-2021, which will be held from July 9 to 12. The company will present a communication in electronic poster format entitled ““ ESCAPE trial: Preliminary data on the effect of vafidemstat treatment in the COVID-19 induced immune response in hospitalized patients ”, which will be available through the virtual congress platform on demand at starting July 9. ESCAPE is an open Phase II trialrandomized, double-arm to assess the efficacy and tolerability of vafidemstat in combination with standard treatment, to prevent the progression of severely ill COVID-19 patients with pneumonia to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a major causes of death in this disease, by reducing the patient’s inflammatory response to infection. In accordance with the terms and conditions of embargo of communications established by the organizers of the Congress, the data will be disclosed the same day of the communication in the Congress, on July 9.

Finally, Dr. Tamara Maes, Vice President of Oryzon and President of the company’s Scientific Advisory Council, and Dr. Robert Soliva, Head of Drug Discovery of Oryzon, will participate in the conference Epigenetic Therapeutic Target Summit, which will take place from July 14 to 15. Dr. Maes will give a presentation titled “Pharmaceutical R&D in Epigenetics at Oryzon Genomics” on July 14 at 11:00 CEST. On the other hand, Dr. Soliva will participate in a panel discussion entitled “HDAC3, BET, RNA, So Many Targets – Exploring New Potential in Well Known Targets to Create New Value & Diversify Pipelines”, which will take place on July 14 at 9:30 CEST.