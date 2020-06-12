The titles of Oryzon Genomics today they rise strongly in the continuous market and are placed at the top of the table, with increases of more than 6%, up to 3.45 euros. The company is thus approaching medium-term resistance, at 3.89 euros, before being able to rise to 4.21 euros, where the long-term resistance is located. She does this after reporting new positive efficacy data from her Phase II Alice trial.

Solid clinical efficacy in the Phase II ALICE trial

The data is presented at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association, EHA-2020, which is currently being held virtually, in the form of an electronic poster entitled “Iadademstat shows efficacy in combination with azacitidine in elderly patients with AML. ALICE trial” . Evidence of clinical efficacy is strong and in line with previously reported data, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 77% (10 of 13 evaluable patients); of these, 60% were complete remissions (6 CR / CRi) and 40% partial remissions (4 PR). The mean response time (TTR) was only 37 days in the responding patients. With historical response rates of 27% in this population when treated with azacitidine alone, these results suggest strong synergies between iadademstat and azacitidine when used in combination. The longest referral (still ongoing) as of the writing date for this poster was 488 days.

The patient with the second longest remission died from Covid-19 infection; Another patient with stable disease dropped out of the study, also due to a Covid-19 infection. Several patients have also improved or overcome their dependence on blood transfusions (that is, they no longer require red blood cell / platelet transfusions). Dr. Carlos Buesa, CEO of Oryzon, commented: “We are very pleased with this new data, which shows an increasing number of patients responding to iadademstat and contributing to an increasing clinical data set that compares well with combination therapies. most recent used as standard treatment for this type of elderly patient with AML. The data continues to confirm initial observations as the study progresses, and have the potential to open new opportunities for the development of iadademstat in other leukemias. ”

The combination of iadademstat with azacitidine continues to show a good safety profile in elderly AML patients, in line with data previously reported at the American Hematology Association (ASH) conference in December 2019. Beyond reported hematologic events , the combination appears to be safe and well tolerated, with no clinically relevant non-hematological adverse events reported to date. The objective of the ALICE trial is to provide information for a broader evaluation of iadademstat in other leukemias.

ALICE is designed as an open-label, single-arm study of iadademstat in combination with standard azacitidine treatment in newly diagnosed elderly AML patients and is being conducted in five Spanish hospitals. The study is divided into two parts, the first to optimize the dose of the combination, and the second to evaluate the efficacy of the combination. Efficacy variables include clinical response as well as response time, response duration, and average survival. At the time of writing this EHA-2020 poster, 18 patients had been recruited into the study; The study will recruit up to 36 patients. After a two-month interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, recruitment has resumed at the expected rate.

