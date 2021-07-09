Oryzon rises 5.41% after the efficacy of its drug in patients with covid

Madrid, Jul 9 . .- The biopharmaceutical company Oryzon is the company that rises the most on the Spanish stock market, 5.41% after confirming the efficacy of its drug vafidemstat to reduce the inflammatory response in patients with covid-19.

At 10 a.m., Oryzon’s shares were trading at 5.83 euro after rising that 5.41%.

So far this year, the company has gained 8.29% on the stock market.

This Friday, the biopharmaceutical presents preliminary data from its phase II trial on the ability of its drug vafidemstat to prevent the progression of seriously ill patients with covid-19.

