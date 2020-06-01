Oryzon Genomics has announced the publication of the pharmacological and preclinical properties of vafidemstat, its CNS clinical phase drug, in the international research journal PLOS ONE. Vafidemstat, a CNS-optimized LSD1 inhibitor, is being evaluated in several Phase II studies in different psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and, more recently, in a Phase II study at Covid-19.

The manuscript, titled “Modulation of KDM1A with vafidemstat rescues memory deficits and behavioral disturbances“and whose authors are Maes et al., describes the design and characterization of vafidemstat and includes a detailed analysis of its mechanism of action and evaluation of its pharmacological properties. Vafidemstat effectively inhibits lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1, also known as cerebral KDM1A) at doses suitable for long-term treatment and corrects memory deficits and behavioral disturbances such as aggressiveness and lack of sociability in animal models. Inhibition of LSD1 was shown to be key to achieving efficacy .

“Translating preclinical data from model species to human patients is always a challenge, and this is especially true for CNS diseases,” said Dr. Tamara Maes, Scientific Director of Oryzon. “However, the way our drug behaves in preclinical species correlates very well with the results obtained to date in human studies. Clinical trials in healthy volunteers and patients have demonstrated the favorable safety profile of vafidemstat and its pharmacological activity, supporting its continued development in the CNS domain. “

The Oryzon scientists used proteomics to explain how vafidemstat modulates gene transcription balances, which are frequently altered in the brain in psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. In particular, how LSD1 is involved in the transcription mechanisms that govern neuronal plasticity, memory, behavior, and the stress response. Vafidemstat also reduces the expression of neuroinflammatory markers. Interestingly, multiple vafidemstat-modulated genes in preclinical models are also differentially expressed in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other CNS diseases. These now published results provided preclinical support for the subsequent design of early-phase clinical trials and for the evaluation of various therapeutic indications with vafidemstat.

