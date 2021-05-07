Oryzon Genomics loses 1.8 million until March but is confident in the long term

Oryzon Genomics it has lost 1.8 million euros in the first quarter. This was announced by the company itself this Friday through a relevant event sent to the CNMV.

In this, the listed company of the Continuous Market explains that these losses include 600,000 euros of R&D expenses recognized directly in the profit and loss account and 0.2 M € of other non-recurring costs.

The company defends that “said result is in accordance with the specificity of the biotechnology business model, in the development phase of the Company, with a long-term maturation period for its products, and without recurrences from an income perspective. “

Regarding the rest of the variables, the income related to work carried out for the fixed assets themselves at the end of the first quarter of 2021 amounted to three million. In addition, at the end of the first quarter, available cash and financial investments amounted to 38.5 million, which represents an increase of 30.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.