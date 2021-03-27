Ortiz vs Hooker: Vergil Ortiz slams Maurice Hooker in the seventh inning and targets Terence Crawford

Vegil Ortiz finishes off Maurice Hooker to keep his undefeated.

Vergil Ortiz showed his power by connecting with a hook from right to Maurice Hooker, who knelt on the canvas to no longer be able to continue the fight, leaving victory and undefeated for the Mexican American.

Ortiz Jr. surprised everyone with his power to finish off his rival In the seventh inning, minutes after he first dropped him with a right hand, Hooker was able to continue. It was with the hook that left him touched and unable to return to the fray.

Vergil remains undefeated with 17 victories all by way of knockout, targeting welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

“I would love that opportunity. Crawford is arguably the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. definitely Top 2, so if you give me that chance, I’m looking at you, Bud, I’m looking at you. If you want to make this happen, I am more than willing to. “