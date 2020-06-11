The lawyer and notary Karen Isabel Ramírez García, member of the board of directors of the National Union of Lawyers and Notaries of Nicaragua (Unanic) is being threatened with death through a video that the Ortega party shares on different social networks, because they delivered food packages to their colleagues who are fighting against Covid -19 at home and have no income.

In the video, they point her out as a “coup lawyer” and “to lead changes and pickets in front of the courts.” The lawyer distributed the groceries with other colleagues this past weekend.

This Monday, June 8, the video began to circulate, calling for the Sandinista Front militancy to be vigilant because “lawyer Ramírez is distributing packages infected by Covid, and then holding the government responsible”, and finally they threaten her: “The cadejo it has you in your sights, the people will punish you for murdering, ”reads the text integrated into the video that they lined with photographs of the lawyer.

Lawyer Ramírez began last week, together with colleagues, to collect food and money, to deliver lawyers who are still battling the virus or suffer from chronic diseases and must stay home.

Lawyer Karen Ramírez, while distributing food packages to her colleagues who fight against Covid-19 and are not working. THE PRESS / COURTESY

“We concerned about the great wave of death of many colleagues from the lawyers’ union, we collected food and money and we went to deliver them to everyone in their homes. On Monday they told me at about 2:50 in the afternoon that a video of me was threatening me with death. I make the complaint in case something happens to me, so they know who it was or at least where the orders come from, “said Ramírez, who has also filed his complaint with the Permanent Commission on Human Rights.

The latest report of the lawyer’s unions establishes that 31 of his litigating colleagues have died from causes related to Covid-19 since the pandemic in Nicaragua was unleashed on March 18, and a little more than a hundred are ill.

Ramírez has been a union rights defender since 2016 and he has accompanied marches, sit-ins and has expressed his public support for political prisoners to exiled lawyers, prosecuted as the lawyer Maria Oviedo of the CPDH.

Now with the pandemic, the lawyer has seen how her colleagues are dying from Covid-19 and the Supreme Court of Justice does not suspend the trials, so she has undertaken this humanitarian aid along with other colleagues.

Ramírez has been protesting the violations to the exercise of his profession in police delegations, courts, CSJ, who were reforming laws through circulars.

«The lawyers’ union needs to take more concrete actions because this genocidal government wants half the population to die. Keep calling massive activities. Now they say they will withdraw, while the (Supreme) Court does not suspend the trials, “added Ramírez.