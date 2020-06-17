Although the Daniel Ortega regime has lost all credibility and confidence abroad due to the mismanagement of the pandemic, it intends to make use of the “travel bubble” or proximity tourism strategy that is being promoted internationally to reactivate The tourism. The government’s attempt was confirmed yesterday by Anasha Campbell, co-director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur).

“Travel bubbles” are associations between neighboring countries that have responsibly managed the pandemic, through which a route is opened for the exchange of travelers in safe conditions and with low risk of Covid-19 contagion.

The regime intends to insert itself into that global strategy from the second phase of its revival plan for tourism that Campbell presented this week in an interview with an official media.

Even without clear projections of the impact that the pandemic will have on the tourism sector, Campbell presented the plan, which consists of three phases: promoting tourism at the national and regional levels and opening up to the entire world.

“We have a plan that is defined in phases, the first phase is national tourism, all that goes from this year 2020, and from 2021 to 2022 it will be regional tourism, that is to say Central American, which has been our main market issuing tourists to Nicaragua and then 2022 onwards international tourism, “said Campbell.

Also read: Why Ortega’s negligence with the pandemic can leave Nicaragua excluded from the “travel bubbles”?

The private sector has warned that if the mismanagement of the pandemic will exclude Nicaragua from any global initiative to create tourist bridges, taking into account that the Pan American Health Organization itself has criticized the inadequate way of managing the health crisis.

Lucy Valenti, president of the National Chamber of Tourism of Nicaragua (Canatur) said that the plan presented by the Intur co-director coincides with what Canatur has been proposing.

“This coincides with what I have been saying to the media all this time, that the first thing that is going to be reactivated not only here but throughout the world is national tourism and then regional tourism comes, that is because the airlines they are going to have a gradual reactivation process ”, explained Valenti.

For his part, Leonardo Torres, president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Micro, Small and Medium Tourist Enterprise (Cantur), said that betting on proximity tourism between countries in the region and the national one is the best.

“Fortunately for us, 70 percent of the visitation of foreign tourists is from Central America, therefore it seems correct to me that the industry in 2021 bets on that and that this year we think about national tourism, we are believing that after October and November the pandemic curve will have fallen, “Torres said.

According to the statistical yearbooks of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur), the majority of tourists arriving in Nicaragua come from Central America. For example, in 2017 1.1 million tourists came from the region (70 percent of total visitors) and then in 2018 that number fell to 887,178 tourists, but they remained the majority.

Also read: Nicaragua among the only two countries that keep their borders in Latin America open for tourism. This is the second one.

Campbell also considers that the political crisis experienced in 2018 served as an experience for the sector. That year, due to the violence that broke out when the parapolice went out to repress the protesters, many countries raised travel alerts, which scared away tourists.

“I think that in the case of Nicaragua we had an experience in 2018, where it was demonstrated that importance that Nicaraguans play in national tourism to maintain the tourism industry and now everyone is focused on that, that is the bet at the moment, in the rest of 2020, because the trend also shows that you have to regain that confidence of the international tourist to decide to travel, “said Campbell.

Tourism hit by the pandemic

Campbell said that the tourism sector had been growing strongly before the health crisis hit. “In general terms worldwide, in the first quarter of 2020 world tourism fell -22 percent, in the case of Nicaragua for us from January to April there was a drop of -17 percent, but in the first two months, January and February, we had a 25 percent growth in arrivals to the country, but obviously in mid-March until the current month this impact has been felt in the tourism sector, “he explained.

However, Valenti considers that the growth announced by Intur in the first two months was not felt in the sector before the pandemic arrived.

“We really did not feel that growth, moreover we made it known in February prior to the pandemic that we were going to have growth throughout the year of 10 percent compared to 2019 and based on information from companies, we did not look at that growth 25 percent over the previous year, so we doubt that data, “said Valenti.

Projection for this year

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) projects that for this year there will be a drop in international arrivals worldwide between 60 and 80 percent.

“In Nicaragua we are obviously not exempt from all this international reality, we have seen that many businesses have had to temporarily close, some operate at 50 percent following that effort to maintain that human development,” said the co-director of Intur.

It may interest you: Total tourist failure at Easter, “was worse than expected.” What will happen to this crisis-ridden sector?

Campbell indicated that it is very premature to project how the sector will close this year and that everything will depend on whether the airlines reactivate their operations in July.

But if the UNWTO projection is taken as a reference, of a fall of 60 to 80 percent, with respect to the almost 1.3 million tourists captured in 2019, we would be talking about a reduction between 780,000 to 1.04 million tourists.

“We have to adapt to this new reality, whoever does not adapt will be left out of this new reality, because this is a pandemic with which we will learn to live, because nobody knows when there will be a vaccine, when it will end and nobody in the world he can spend all his life locked up, “added Campbell.