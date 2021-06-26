Ortega Smith (Vox) greets dozens of people in Segovia without a mask without respecting the safety distance

Javier Ortega Smith, in Segovia, without a mask or safety distance. (Photo: .)

“However, the mandatory use of the mask in the open air is maintained, when agglomerations occur and a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between people cannot be maintained, except for groups of cohabitants”.

This is what the decree published in the BOE says, which eliminates the obligation to use a mask outdoors. Of course, as the rule indicates, as long as the safety distance is maintained.

“When agglomerations occur and it cannot be maintained”, it is mandatory to use the mask, which in any case everyone must carry by hand in case this happens.

The secretary general of the far-right party Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, has come this Saturday to Segovia where, according to the . Agency, he has arrived without a mask at the convocation in the Plaza de la Artillería, at the foot of the Aqueduct of Segovia, and He has not used it at any time, not even to greet dozens of people who have gathered around him.

“It is a joy to be able to breathe fresh air and recover a little this normality that they have lost us, to see if we can recover normality in the face of the covid and institutional normality by throwing out Pedro Sánchez,” said Ortega Smith.

In the images captured by a Vox follower, Ortega Smith is seen getting out of the car without a mask and greeting by shaking hands and hugs to various people on his way to the call.

In other images shared by Vox on Twitter, the far-right leader is observed talking less than five feet away with various people without wearing a mask.

