Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega blamed the sanitary control measures adopted by Costa Rica for the decision made by his country on Monday (05/18/2020) to close its two border crossings.

In a nationally televised speech, Ortega said that more than 1,000 trucks have been stranded on Nicaraguan roads before reaching the southern border. The problem began on May 8, when Costa Rica began conducting coronavirus tests on all truckers entering the country, the results of which take 72 hours.

Costa Rica reported that 61 truck drivers so far had tested positive, the majority from Nicaragua. Carriers are screened at the border; those who test positive are forced to turn around and what show symptoms are rejected without a test.

“It is not Nicaragua that has closed the border,” said Ortega. “It is Costa Rica with the measures it began to take, to demand, to establish.”

The Central American Council of Ministers for Economic Integration discussed the situation on Monday and asked Costa Rica to suspend the measures. San José proposed creating a regional protocol that includes biosecurity measures and a working group to ensure that trade continues to flow freely.

Two men speak outside a tent at a military hospital donated by the United States government to help COVID-19 cases in San José, Costa Rica. (Photo taken on 03.17.2020)

Ortega speaks of “pneumonia”

Since the epidemic began in March, Nicaragua has only reported eight deaths and 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those numbers have become more difficult to defend as more Nicaraguans talk about the deaths of their relatives.

Without giving coronavirus figures, the 74-year-old president said 309 people have died from pneumonia since January, 87 more than in the same period last year. He added that “some” of those deaths were linked to the coronavirus.

However, he noted that the number of deaths from pneumonia was similar to 2016, when 329 died from the disease. He argued that many of those who died this year already had other diseases, making them more vulnerable to pneumonia.

Ortega has not applied social distancing actions in Nicaragua and continues to promote mass meetings. Nor on Monday did it announce any health measure for the country of 6.5 million inhabitants.