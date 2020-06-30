The management of the Ortega regime in the face of the Covid-19 emergency is the second worst rated in Central America, second only to Honduras, according to the survey called “El Covid in Central America”, carried out by the consulting firm Borge y Asociados, between April 20 and on June 19.

In addition, 60.3 percent of respondents in Nicaragua, the highest in the region, perceive that the country is going in the wrong direction.

Only 17.8 percent consider that Nicaragua is heading down the right path. On the opposite side, the best evaluated in Central America is the government of Nayib Bukele. 75.4 percent of Salvadoran respondents consider that matters in their country are going in the right direction.

The Borge y Asociados survey collects the opinions of 1,246 people who were consulted by telephone in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama, to find out their perception of the coronavirus and its impact on daily life.

37.3 percent of the Nicaraguan population rated Ortega’s management as “very bad, bad.” This is surpassed only by the 39.7 percent that Hondurans believe, along the same lines, of the management of President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Víctor Borge, general manager of the consulting company, explained that the results validate the similarities that the region has. In the case of El Salvador and Guatemala, which it seems that the population considers that the countries are on the right track, it should be borne in mind that this is a question that can be influenced by the political moment, both countries have relatively new presidents.

In the case of Nicaragua and Honduras there are political moments that the two countries are suffering. “Nicaragua already knows this, clearly with the issue of Ortega wanting to stay in power, despite the constitutional issues that should be avoided. In the case of the country’s direction, in the Nicaraguan case, question one is very forceful, and is consistent with what we have been seeing since the crisis began in April 2018. This what comes to validate is that people perceive that the country is bad (…) ”, he expressed.

Ineffective measures

For its part, 58.6 percent, the highest percentage among all the countries of the isthmus, assures that they disagree with respect to the fact that the measures to confront Covid are effective in Nicaragua. While 31.7 percent said they agree that they do work. In reality, the Daniel Ortega regime has not presented a strategy focused on addressing the health emergency, and rather, has minimized it.

Another point that was evaluated is that if the health authorities have been doing a good job to prevent the increase in infections; in most countries, more than 50 percent of their nationals said they agreed with this statement, but the lowest figure was recorded in Nicaragua, with 53.7 percent and presented the highest number, 39.6 percent, of those who disagree, followed by 17.8 percent from Panama.

In Nicaragua, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has been accused of hiding the information related to the pandemic, and in response to demands from independent doctors and medical associations to make the information transparent and guarantee protection equipment, they have reacted with dismissals, regardless of the negative impact that this would have on the attention of the population, given that the majority of unfairly dismissed health professionals are specialists.

Also, 18.1 percent of the only respondents said they disagreed with the statement “they feel they have enough information to avoid catching the coronavirus / Covid19”, compared to 78.9 percent, who say they agree, the survey indicates that it has a 95 percent confidence level, and a 2.8 percent margin of error.

Central Americans’ main problem

Central Americans consider that the main problem they face is the Covid-19 pandemic, with the exception of 20.3 percent of Costa Ricans, who maintain that the economic situation is the greatest difficulty. At the level of the other countries, this is ranked as the second problem, followed by unemployment.

However, when the question is closer when you ask them, what is the main problem for you and your family? For the 30.1 percent of the respondents, the only economic situation is, and 23.3 percent consider unemployment.

