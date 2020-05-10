Francisco Aguirre Sacasa was the Nicaraguan ambassador to Washington and the chancellor of the Republic. He grew up in exile and claims to have a different vision than the majority of Nicaraguans about the problems Nicaragua has today.

In addition to being an economist and a lawyer, with studies at Georgetown and Harvard University, he is also a political scientist and historian.

In this interview, Aguirre Sacasa talks about how the Covid-19 pandemic is being faced in Nicaragua, the government’s actions in the face of it, and the chances that there will be a change in Nicaragua with the upcoming elections in 2021.

It also analyzes the position of the Ortega Murillo against the North American sanctions and now also the European ones.

It is said that Nicaragua has not been the same since April 2018. What do you think?

Of course it has changed. One of the biggest problems we have now is that we are in our third consecutive year of a collapsed economy, starting in 2018, even though the first three months were good. It deepens further in 2019 and 2020, when the contraction was expected to decrease. According to the Monetary Fund, it was going to go from 5.8 percent in 2019 to 1.2 percent in 2020, suddenly Covid, which has a huge impact worldwide, we already have almost four million people who have been affected and the death toll globally is around 250,000 and in the United States we see that unemployment has already reached 33 million people, that the forecasts are that the United States already has figures of economic contraction to those of the great depression of the 30s of the last century.

Many Nicaraguans depend on their relatives in the United States …

Because of Covid and this world depression, that is the word that the Monetary Fund uses, we are already seeing two phenomena that affect us enormously. First, remittances, in a normal year before 2018, represented for us in silver that entered our economy directly more than $ 1.7 billion annually, more than what the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the Inter-American Bank gave us every year. So now who is getting fired in the United States? Not white collar workers, we are talking about blue collar workers, people who work in the restaurant, people who work in hotels, people who work in hospitals, but not as nurses and doctors, but as cleaners, common workers and a many of those are legal and illegal Latin Americans. We are already seeing that reflected in remittances not only for Nicaragua, but for all other countries such as Mexico, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic.

How much would Nicaragua be losing with that?

The reduction in remittances for us will be more than 400 million dollars this year. But, as if that were not enough, the Monetary Fund has already issued a new forecast of economic performance for this year and it is negative six percent. In other words, a contraction that had previously been calculated at 1.8 percent expanded it to 6 percent. And for the coming year, according to the Fund, what is going to happen is that there will be no contraction, but neither will it pick up. There are only two Latin American countries that according to the Fund are not going to have a significant rebound next year, the only other besides Nicaragua is Venezuela. Next year you will already have the rebound that the rest of the continent will have while we continue to be unable to grow and it will be four consecutive years of being in sharp contraction.

Still, Ortega is expected to retain power in 2021 …

That’s one thing a lot of people are saying. A journalist recently asked me on a television channel that if I believed that Daniel could win even in free elections, I answered yes. I as a democrat what I would like is a relief in the Presidency of the Republic and a return to democracy, but I have seen surveys, I do not believe much in them, but I have seen serious surveys, not of the State pollster, which show that he You have a good chance of retaining power, Daniel or the person he designates in the year 2021. Now why is this? To various things. First, the disorganization and division that exists in the Nicaraguan opposition and that we have also seen for example in the Venezuelan, but which is particularly acute in our case, a product of the pettiness, the egos, the immaturity of our political culture .

What does Ortega have in his favor?

Daniel Ortega continues to have the remnants of a still important movement in Nicaragua, such as the Sandinista National Liberation Front. And it has the levers of power, including a lot of money.

There are said to be many dissatisfied historical militants …

A part of its base has lost it and has tried to reinvent itself to its party, to be a vanguard party now wants to turn it into a kind of popular party, it has a little youth, it gives them T-shirts, who knows how much silver and other clashes , but the thinkers of the party already lost them.

As an experienced politician, do you not feel responsible for what is happening now in Nicaragua?

I believe that all Nicaraguans have a part of the responsibility for what is happening in our country. Personally, my involvement in public affairs began in 1997, when I assumed the representation of Nicaragua before the United States government. During the three years that I was ambassador, and the year and a half that I was chancellor, I dedicated myself in a very professional way to things that were favorable to the Nicaraguan people. I am very proud, for example, of having obtained the Nacara Law. It was a law that allowed illegal Nicaraguans in the United States to apply for residency and subsequently for American citizenship. Still, when I go to Miami from time to time, I meet Nicaraguan people who greet me and say “I am a citizen now why did you get us the Nacara Law”. Also TPS, the temporary protected status after Hurricane Mitch. Then I spent five years writing books and consulting. And I spent five more years in public affairs, but in this case in the National Assembly and there I feel that the time when I was president of the Economy and Budget and Production Commission, at that time with the collaboration of people from the Liberal Party, the MRS, even the Front, we worked in a very harmonious way to produce five consecutive budgets that responded to the most felt needs of the Nicaraguan people and that allowed the Government to be a facilitator for growth. In those years we achieved very high rates of growth rates. Perhaps because I was in exile with my father, my mother, and the rest of my family in the United States, I have a different approach to the Nicaraguan problem. I regret our political immaturity, taking into account that next year we are going to commemorate our bicentennial as an independent country, but the problem our politician dragged practically from the birth of Nicaragua as a Republic, and care for the time of the Spanish colony.

How do you analyze Daniel Ortega’s speeches?

I consider that he is not a person who likes to speak out, he has not had an interview with any Nicaraguan journalist in 20 years. The speeches are a bit folkloric, they do not contain messages that should be sent to the nation. The best example is the last speech, the first after being missing for 34 days. People expected him to explain what the Government’s policy was towards the Covid-19 and he told us how many people had died in Nicaragua from heart attacks, from sugar, from a traffic accident, suicides, but he never told us what it was that was doing the Government to mitigate the effects of Covid-19. In two speeches he did not erase the international image of a man who seems not to care about what the Covid-19 is. To think in some way that it is not going to affect Nicaragua is to play ostrich and that contributes to an international appreciation of what he is putting at risk to the Nicaraguan population. You are seeking or you are not going to be able to prevent a collapse of our fragile little health system.

How do you explain his actions if this is a worldwide problem?

That is what I do not understand, I cannot explain it. It is as if he is wanting to avoid being blamed for something that is affecting everyone. In other words, nobody is going to blame Daniel Ortega for the pandemic, but they are blaming him for not putting his mind to it, for not understanding the magnitude of it and for not following the most basic protocols of the World Health Organization and the Pan American Organization Of the health. Here there is no closed public school, almost all universities are also open, here there is no social distancing. The government is not telling people to put on a mask, to wear gloves, to wash their hands continuously. The figures it gives regarding the Covid-19 are difficult to understand. A very confusing speech is handled, as it is not giving it the importance that the crisis deserves and therefore it is leaving the Nicaraguan people unprotected.

For the paramilitaries and other forms of repression, it has not been possible to protest in the streets, but do you think that as the date of the elections approaches, social unrest in Nicaragua will grow?

I believe in the first place that the group that has been most involved in intimidating and repressing the Nicaraguan people is the National Police. In the first months, when most of them were not formed for street repression, they had the support of some para-police. Now the number of police officers, experts in street control or repression have already increased, and we see it everywhere, despite the fact that I do not see absolutely any activity that justifies that presence, but if a number of people begin to die here Nicaraguans, as we saw in Guayaquil, for example, people dying on the street, you are going to see a tremendous rejection of the population against the Government. That is a punishment that the Government is generating for the way in which it has handled the Covid-19.

Could there be chaos?

Imagine what is going to happen here if suddenly, not only are we going through a period of economic depression, but we begin to see our compatriots dying because the government did not know how to act in time. The International Monetary Fund, in particular, but also the World Bank, are disbursing large amounts of silver to countries that are taking the crisis seriously and doing their utmost to cushion its effects. Our neighbors in Central America, such as Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, have all received more than 2,000 million dollars in total from April 30 to date to help them deal with Covid-19, but Nicaragua is not in that group. Guatemala, which is the only one that has not received it to date, is already in the pipeline, that is, that soon this loan will come out for Guatemala, but we are not going to get that kind of support. In other words, we are not only going to have an over-the-top population, if this thing explodes here, but we will have wasted an opportunity to obtain additional financing for our isolation and for having mishandled the Covid-19.

How did you see Ortega’s request for the United States to remove the sanctions?

As a political mistake because he demonstrated his weakness. He made it known that this was a pressure point that was reaching him and his family. I also consider it a political mistake to have made it a condition for a new dialogue to be established with the opposition, for the opposition to request that these sanctions be removed. It is very difficult, very difficult for a country or for an individual, to remove sanctions. It is much more advisable to avoid putting them on. That is why I believe that Daniel Ortega at the time and Vice President Murillo underestimated and thought that the European sanctions would never come. I don’t think any member of the Ortega Murillo family has the slightest desire to visit the Grand Canyon or Niagara Falls, or want to spend a weekend shopping at a Miami store, they don’t need to go to the United States. . Furthermore, I am sure that they never travel to the United States, but I am just as sure that for them access to Europe is to maintain access to the European financial system, at a time when the North American is already completely closed to them. It represents a very strong blow.

What would the Ortega money management be like?

This is why the UK Treasury statement is so important, because there you see the UK alerting all British financial actors, not just in the UK, but in places like the British Virgin Islands, such as the Isle of Cayman, which are also a sort of bank haven but are under the control of the UK Ministry of Finance. They say here are six people (sanctioned by the European Union) and any of you who facilitate financial transactions to them or who have funds from them and do not notify us, because all that is already frozen, will incur criminal punishment. Europe is the ideal place for many people, the pleasant atmosphere, the food is great and there are countries there like Switzerland that have turned a blind eye in terms of capital movements. All of this is becoming difficult now, and with these European sanctions, I believe that the impact on the Ortega family, on the Nicaraguan Government, will be greater than the impact that the American sanctions had.

Francisco Aguirre Sacasa’s personal shot

He was Chancellor of the Republic in the early 2000s. He was also Nicaragua’s ambassador to the United States.

He has been married for 51 years and has three children.

He considers himself a disorganized person and claims that one of the most daring things he has done is push for the “Nacara Law,” an amnesty for undocumented Nicaraguans in the United States.

Nicknamed the Chancellor.

He does not like to talk much about his personal life, but he is the son of the former captain of the National Guard, Francisco Aguirre Baca, who in 1947 had to go into exile because he had problems with Anastasio Somoza García, when the dictator gave a coup d’etat to President Leonardo Argüello.