Various accounts of Ortegaista fanatics affirmed this Saturday that Commissioner General Ramón Avellán, deputy director of the Police, recovered from Covid-19. Unofficially it was known that Avellán was admitted in early June with symptoms of coronavirus, although the government never made it official.

On social media accounts, the orteguistas published a photograph of the general commissioner where he is seen wearing a surgical mask, in what appears to be a hospital. Avellán appears greeting and behind him a person dressed as a nurse.

The government or the official media have not published about it.

Avellán was sanctioned by the United States Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on November 11, 2019 for human rights abuse. According to OFAC, the deputy chief of police carried out the regime’s campaign against the opposition and applied repressive measures, made arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial executions, and disappearances of anti-government protesters during the April 2018 crackdown.

According to the information that was unofficially disclosed, Avellán was admitted to the Carlos Roberto Huembes hospital.

Commissioner General Avellán, as chief of police operations, led the state crackdown in Masaya city during the months of crackdown on anti-government protests.

One of those who shared the photograph was the worker of one of the official Radio Nicaragua, Jhonny Arellano, who also stated that Avellán was discharged.

El 19 Digital photographer Jairo Cajina also shared the image.

Juan Caldera, the chicken businessman allied with the government and who spent several days hospitalized with Covid-19, said on June 7 on his Facebook account that Masaya’s police chief was ill and hinted that he was hospitalized.

“Commissioner Avellán trusted God to get better from his illness, you in difficult moments in the 2018 protests did what a district chief would never have done in any country in the world, such as the fact of being quartered in his police station”, wrote the chicken dealer justifying the commissioner.