The newspaper El Mundo published a list of the leaders, according to the criteria of their editorialists, who have best and worst managed the global pandemic of Covid-19 in their respective countries during the first 100 days of its scourge. This journalistic analysis takes into account the measures implemented by different governments and their success or failure.

The report entitled “Winners and losers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic”, highlights personalities such as the German Prime Minister, Angela Merkel or the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinta Ardern, for their effective work and the success of their efforts in In the midst of the global pandemic, and on the other hand, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, the Brazilian Bolsonaro, points out mismanagement, and the dictator Daniel Ortega ends this “black list”.

It may interest you: Citizen Observatory reports more than 6 thousand suspected cases of Covid19 in Nicaragua

According to the newspaper of reference in Spain, Ortega’s management is among the worst for not implementing restrictive measures of any kind, promoting massive acts in the midst of a pandemic and denying the existence of the virus despite the many deaths in the ranks themselves. of the Sandinista Front.

“His phrase the virus is a sign from God will forever mark the management of the pandemic of the Ortega-Murillo couple. It did not implement restrictions of any kind, indeed, it promoted massive acts, and it still denies the ravages of the coronavirus in Nicaragua, when even members of its own ranks have died, such as Commander Zero, Edén Pastora, and the Mayor of Masaya, Orlando Noguera ”, Indicates the Spanish newspaper.

Read: History of quarantines over the centuries

El Mundo ends by mentioning the work that the Citizen Observatory is doing, in the midst of state silence and the absence of credible figures, they also point out that the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega has raised the concern of international entities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) .

The list of the worst rated is completed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.