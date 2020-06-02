Rita Fletes Zamora, substitute deputy from Ortega and one of the union leaders of the National Front of Workers (FNT) died on the morning of this Tuesday, June 2, after being ill for several days with symptoms of the new Covid-19 coronavirus, according to legislative sources.

The news about the death of the deputy Rita Fletes was known by the deputies this Tuesday before the plenary session began, to which they were extraordinary summoned to urgently approve the reforms to the energy laws. It was confirmed at the start of the plenary session by the first parliamentary Ortega-VP, Maritza Espinales. The members of the FNT and of the parliamentary directive, did not give details on the cause of the death of Fletes.

Espinales asked for a minute of applause for both Fletes and the Ortega deputy María Manuela Sacasa, who also died last week, apparently due to problems related to the coronavirus, although Rosario Murillo assured that the death was from cancer.

Maximino Rodríguez, head of the caucus of the Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC) and Alejandro Mejía Ferreti, deputy of the Independent Liberal Alliance (ALN) and third secretary of the Board of the Assembly, explained that the death of Fletes Zamora was commented by the others legislators in plenary. Deputy Fletes was a FNT union member in the self-employed sector.

With Rita Fletes there are five legislators from Ortega who died in two and a half months. In April Jacinto Suárez died of complications from the kidney problems that had him hospitalized since December 2019. In May, the proprietary deputies Antonia del Carmen Vílchez, María Manuela Sacasa and the deputy in the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) José Benito Bravo died.

To them is added the deputy for the Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC), Carlos Jirón, who died on May 18, according to his relatives from complications with his diabetes.

In 1996, she was elected proprietary deputy by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), being reelected in the following period, but since 2007 Rita Fletes was demoted to substitute. In the 2017-2021 period, Fletes was appointed substitute for the ortega player Carlos Emilio López, although he can also replace any other FSLN deputy who is absent.

Rita Fletes was one of the six orteguistas who made a strong defense of Gustavo Porras, when the President of the Legislature was sanctioned for human rights violations by the United States government (USA). 2019, Fletes even declared herself “daughter of Daniel Ortega”.

“We ignore the rompers and the Pitiyanquis because we are Nicaraguan, we are the children of Sandino, Fonseca and Daniel Ortega ”, said Fletes on that occasion to defend Porras.

The substitute deputy Fletes was for a few months in 2007 director of the disappeared Nicaraguan Institute for Women (Inim), from where Murillo dismissed her without officially explaining why.

The regime of Daniel Ortega and Murillo have minimized the coronavirus pandemic in Nicaragua, by promoting activities of agglomeration of people to impose their “normality” policy. The FSLN deputies have repeated that position, even meeting in Chinandega and Matagalpa just when the Minsa reported the first Covid-19 infections in the country.

The directive of the Legislative Power, being controlled by five of the seven members, refuses to suspend the plenary sessions and the rest of the work despite the fact that more than fifty workers are reported sick with coranviruses and several dead, among them liberal deputies and Ortega members .