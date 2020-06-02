The Ortega deputies approved this June 2 in the National Assembly the reforms to four laws related to the energy sector urgently requested by the dictator Daniel Ortega, to remove the figure of the Minister of Finance from the boards of directors of the Nicaraguan company state entities of Electric Transmission (Enatrel) and Nicaraguan Electricity Company (Enel).

This measure was forced due to the sanction against the Minister of Finance, Iván Acosta, by the United States (USA), which inhibits the official from continuing to exercise legal and administrative functions in said state institutions.

The urgent reforms were denounced by the head of the caucus of the Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC), Maximino Rodríguez, as a way to “camouflage” the participation of Minister Acosta in the Enel and Enatrel directives, “but sheltered with another figure” and not as owner of the Treasury.

The partially modified laws were Law 583, the creative law of Enatrel; 746 of the Executive Decree creating Enel, the Electricity Industry Law (272) and Law 554 on energy stability. According to the approved reforms, the position in the governing bodies of the companies will be for “a representative” of the Treasury, who “will hold the position of vice president”.

Rodríguez protested to the orteguistas in the Chamber of the Assembly, for not approving reforms to the energy laws to reduce the energy tariff to consumers, in order to give relief to the economic crisis that exists as a drag on the socio-political crisis and that has worsened by pandemic of new Covid-19 coronavirus.

“We should be reviewing the billing of the distribution companies and not these reforms to camouflage the presence of the Minister of Finance, (on the boards of directors of the companies) for being one of the country officials sanctioned by the US administration,” Rodríguez claimed.

Minister Acosta is sanctioned by the United States government accused of alleged acts of corruption and their participation in the repression of business sectors opposed to the dictatorship, in the context of the citizen protests started in April 2018 .

Although the sanctions make it impossible for Acosta to continue legally at the head of the Ministry of Finance, the dictator Ortega did not remove him from the post of minister, but did take away his legal powers and transferred them to José Adrián Chavarría Montenegro, who was appointed vice minister of Finance .

Acosta lost the seat he held on the board of directors of the distributors Disnorte and Dissur as representative of the actions of the Nicaraguan State, being replaced by Bruno Mauricio Gallardo Palaviccine.

Cosmetic changes

Ortega sent the Legislative on May 30 a proposal for reforms to remove from the Enatrel and Enel laws, the figure of the Minister of Finance of the boards of directors of those companies, however for the deputy Rodríguez the door was left open so that Acosta continues to be the representative, leaving in the laws the ambiguity that he is “a representative” of the Treasury, which does not exclude the owner, interpreted the head of the PLC bench.

“These reforms to the laws are simply cosmetic fifth category, to do the job to the Lord of the Executive (Ortega), who in this pandemic is deaf and blind.”

Six of the FSLN without appearing

There were no reactions from any legislator from the Sandinista National Liberation Front party (FSLN) to the criticism of the PLC, this was possibly because the orteguistas who always defend the regime’s measures have been absent for more than three weeks from the Assembly.

Edwin Castro, José Figueroa, chief and deputy head of the bench, Wálmaro Gutiérrez, Juan Ramón Jiménez and Santiago Martínez, who are from the top of the party and who are usually the ones who intervene the most in the sessions, have not returned to work because they would be recovering of coronavirus-related symptoms, according to legislative sources.

In the session of this June 2, none of those mentioned orteguistas were present in the chamber. Mario Valle did not attend either, however it was not possible to confirm the reasons for his absence. It was Carlos Emilio López who returned after three weeks absent from the Assembly. López was one of the deputies who does not wear masks or any other means of protection against the virus.

In the Chamber, the majority of the deputies used masks as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, however they continue to resist adopting other recommendations such as distancing more than a meter and a half.

It was striking that Wilfredo Navarro, Luis Barbosa and Douglas Alemán, from the FSLN bench, used N95 filtering masks that are recommended to be used by doctors and other health personnel who are in charge of the care of patients with Covid-19. .

Those who resist taking personal precautionary measures are the sanctioned president of the Assembly, Gustavo Porras, and the first vice president Maritza Espinales, the second vice president Gladis Báez and the third secretary Loria Dixon.