Nicaragua’s National Assembly, controlled by the Ortega regime, called this Friday at 11:30 a.m. to the 90 deputies, to sign a declaration rejecting the Letter sent by the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

In that letter, 52 Costa Rican deputies expressed their concern about the way in which the Daniel Ortega regime is handling Covid-19 infections in Nicaragua and they ask PAHO to carry out an evaluation of the situation of the pandemic in that country, in in view of the risk posed to the region by an outbreak of the virus in the country.

The President of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras, signs a statement of insults against legislators from Costa Rica. THE PRESS / PHOTO TAKEN FROM THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The «Declaration of the Nicaraguan National Assembly in a dignified and sovereign response to Costa Rican deputies», states that these legislators «make xenophobic and racist political demands», «are chauvisnist criteria, not fraternal, and above all, of arrogance and superiority». They were also called “sordid imperialist servants.”

“The 52 gentlemen deputies, signatories of a shameful manifesto of adherence to imperial interference, should take into consideration their own national miseries, reflected daily in their own media, and try to solve their serious economic and social problems, instead to continue attacking Nicaragua, which has not done them or does them any harm, with that premeditated, treacherous viciousness and rabidly anti-homeland political connection, ”states the seven-page statement.

A deputy from the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) signs the statement of insults against lawmakers in Costa Rica. THE PRESS / TAKEN FROM THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The Ortega writer also describes the Costa Rican action as offensive, intrusive, shameless, “of the most backward and rancid right, arrogant and presumptuous”, “fascist practices”, “subordinates of the empires”. They accuse them of being influenced by a “voracious, devouring, expropriating and filibuster mentality” that “continues to agitate and excite those Costa Rican rights, with hints of greatness”. Furthermore, they refer to them in the declaration as “human misery”, “imperial vassals”, “servile lackeys of imperialist policies”.

“These gentlemen show the ruin of those who think they are superior, coming from strange races and identities, even proclaiming themselves with calculated and ridiculous opportunism, like another country, another religion, another continent and another culture …”, the document states.

The deputy of the Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC), Maximino Rodríguez, confirmed that his caucus will not attend the signing of this declaration.