Managua, Apr 30 . .- The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, described this Thursday as a “completely criminal attitude” the reward and charges brought by the United States against his counterpart and Venezuelan ally, Nicolás Maduro.

During a speech broadcast on the mandatory radio and television network, the Nicaraguan president called it “infamous” that he is offering himself a reward of $ 15 million for any information leading to the capture of Maduro.

“A reward for the murder of the legitimate president of Venezuela,” reproached the Sandinista leader, who until now refers to the charges of narco-terrorism that the US filed against Maduro.

With what right do they offer a reward for assassinating rulers? I haven’t seen that before, “said Ortega, who returned to power in January 2007, after coordinating a Governing Board from 1979 to 1985 and first president of the country from 1985 to 1990.

“It is a completely criminal attitude by the United States Government to assassinate Maduro and other officials. They are doing it openly and blatantly, “he continued.

UN SILENT CRITICISM

Ortega criticized the United Nations (UN) and countries “that say they respect human rights” for not condemning Washington.

The Nicaraguan president sued the US suspend “all acts of aggression that are being launched” against Maduro, to whom he expressed his solidarity.

He recalled that a year ago Maduro was the victim of an “attempted coup” led by the opposition Juan Guaidó, accompanied by a small group of soldiers, which he said was organized by the “empire”, in reference to the US.

CHARGE AGAINST THE US

That day, the opposition leader Juan Guaidó led, along with Leopoldo López – until then under house arrest – an attempted rebellion from the exteriors of the La Carlota air base, in eastern Caracas, in the company of some 40 military personnel from different range.

“That was assembled, a plan organized by the empire, committing a number of governments,” said Ortega, who stressed that this “attempted military coup was defeated.”

Last month, the United States Government announced charges against Maduro and 14 other figures from Chavismo, as well as against two dissidents of the former Colombian guerrilla FARC for drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorism.

Prosecutors in Florida and New York, where the charges were filed, assure that for the last 20 years, since the late President Hugo Chávez assumed power in 1999, the Venezuelan Executive has been conspiring with the FARC to enter US territory tons of cocaine.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the United States, William Bar, assured that since 1999 Maduro and other high positions of Chavismo, such as Diosdado Cabello, president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), have been part of the Cartel de los Soles, whose name is refers to the insignia worn by the high-ranking Venezuelan military.

To bring the accused to justice, the United States offered $ 15 million for any information leading to Maduro’s arrest, $ 10 million for Cabello, and another $ 10 million for any leads leading to the arrest of one of these three figures: the economic vice president, Tareck El Aissami; former Venezuelan general Hugo Carvajal and former military chief Cliver Alcalá Cordones.

In total, the United States filed charges against 15 Venezuelan officials or former officials. EFE

