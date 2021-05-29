Ortega Cano’s wake-up call to Rocío Carrasco for not going to Rocío Jurado’s tribute

Rocío Carrasco has become this Saturday in the great absentee in the tribute in Chipiona held on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the death of Rocío Jurado. Bullfighter Jose Ortega Cano, the singer’s widower, has been one of those who has attended the act of tribute to his wife, also accompanied by other family members such as Gloria Camila Ortega or Rocío and David Flores.

Despite Carrasco’s absence, Ortega Cano has not forgotten her and has sent you a message in which he made it clear that he would have liked to have been at the mass in memory of Rocío Jurado.

In his opinion, the presence of Carrasco in Chipiona it would have been special coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the death of his mother from pancreatic cancer.

“For many reasons, because it’s her mother, the mass for her … Well, but anyway … “, he told the media present in Chipiona.

Since the documentary series of Rocío Carrasco began to be broadcast, Ortega Cano has opined on the statements made by Rocío Jurado’s daughter and has spoken out against some statements with which she does not agree.

Likewise, the bullfighter went so far as to affirm that between Rocío Carrasco and him “there has always been a good relationship” until Fidel Albiac arrived. “When he joined his partner, then there he made a screening of all the characters, and I include myself, the Mohedano family, the Ortega family …”, he said on one occasion in a telephone interview in Viva la vida.